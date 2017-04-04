When it comes to race in America, it seems horror is all we've got—the only appropriate language. Jordan Peele's mock-thrillhouse movie, Get Out, treats the all-smiles racial politics of liberal America as gothic burlesque, a slow-cracking Stepford porcelain. But in Hari Kunzru's novel White Tears (Knopf, 288 pages, $26.95), it's a malevolent ghost story, the kind you can't quite tell straight.
It starts out familiar. Stories like this always do. Charismatic trustafarian Carter teaches his music-obsessed friend Seth to listen "exclusively to black music because, he said, it was more intense and authentic than anything made by white people." Though both are lily-pale themselves, white people are considered "the name of an army or a gang, some organization to which he didn't belong."
Hell-bent on the real, Carter does like the LCD Soundsystem song and throws Seth's electronic equipment out the window—while still living on the money from Carter's family, which seems to be run approximately like the mob.
Meanwhile, Seth stalks the city with a field recorder. "I collected audio of thunderstorms," he narrates, "music coming out of cars, the subway trains rumbling underfoot; it was all reality, a quality I had lately begun to crave, as if I were deficient in some necessary vitamin or mineral."
The novel exists in a sort of manic-obsessive space—perhaps even clinically so, Carter's family hints—as the pair descend into the intense, feverish collecting of rare blues. Murmurs of menace well up as if from the sidewalk cracks. Amid Seth's field recordings is the sound of an old man he doesn't remember seeing, vocals that pair up exactly with strains of blues guitar he finds on another tape: Believe I buy me a graveyard of my own/ Put my enemies all down in the ground.
By 100 pages into the novel, the ghost of old Charlie Shaw—at first they think they made him up, and then they aren't so sure—comes to dominate the book. The narration takes on the character of a fever dream, either a haunting from the depths of history or Seth's own insanity. People start turning up dead, or in a coma.
Did Shaw ever make the recording? He seems to have disappeared from the public record, although the lines of that song keep folding through the book. Put me under a man called Captain Jack, blares a car stereo in Georgia. Wrote his name all down my back. The driver of that car lifts up his shirt, revealing a gaping wound.
"Right through my motherfucking lung," he says.
Seth apologizes for appropriating the Shaw recording and putting it on the internet—and swears he's here to make it right. Of course he is.
The book pulls at the seams between mystery and confusion—even the reader's own as to whether Kunzru, as a half-Kashmiri British novelist, isn't engaged in his own form of cultural tourism, running his fingers over America's scars.
But the language of the book is strong and deep, taking on the character of undertow. In the end, as the narrative unspools and twines together dark and ugly history, it doesn't matter whether the old wounds and white guilt driving the book are symptoms of madness or the ghosts of history taking their revenge. It's quite obviously both.
Hari Kunzru reads at Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com, on Tuesday, April 11. 7:30 pm. Free.
Comments