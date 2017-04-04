The novel exists in a sort of manic-obsessive space—perhaps even clinically so, Carter's family hints—as the pair descend into the intense, feverish collecting of rare blues. Murmurs of menace well up as if from the sidewalk cracks. Amid Seth's field recordings is the sound of an old man he doesn't remember seeing, vocals that pair up exactly with strains of blues guitar he finds on another tape: Believe I buy me a graveyard of my own/ Put my enemies all down in the ground.