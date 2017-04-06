It's deadline week in Salem—for any bill to have a chance of passing this session, the bill must be scheduled for a work session by the end of day Friday, April 7.
This morning in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, lawmakers held a hearing on House Bill 3044, which would prohibit Oregonians from transporting unsecured dogs in the backs of pickup trucks unless the dogs are tethered, in secured crates or otherwise protected from flying out of the truck bed.
In written testimony, Sharon Harmon, the CEO of the Oregon Humane Society, shared an anecdote about a call from a concerned citizen who'd witnessed a dog nearly fall from the back of a speeding pickup.
The witness followed the truck and told the driver what she'd seen. She didn't get a sympathetic response.
Comments