Mostly hard-strummed guitar chords and kick drum, Dude York would certainly be playing bigger venues than the Analog Theater, if only it had been all born 10 years earlier. Being from Seattle, it's odd the band isn't more popular, even here. But the songs do feel out of touch with the rock tastes of 2017, mostly because they're strong and convicted, lacking the Car Seat Headrest-style self-deprecation that's regrettably replaced Weezer-style overconfidence in most contemporary guitar rock. Dude York's musicians sing about how they feel—in one case on a song actually titled, "The Way I Feel"—without over-intellectualizing it or even trying to make it funny. It's sad how incredibly refreshing that is. "All my friends are out there," they sing on "Something in the Way," "acting like they don't care/But I just don't wanna go." Dude York may be throwing its own party instead of joining yours, indie bro, but trust me—next time, you're better off going to it. The Analog Cafe, 720 SE Hawthorne Blvd., analogpdx.com. 6 pm. $10. All ages.