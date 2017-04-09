Healthcare economics is indeed a dismal science: Americans pay more for healthcare than anybody in the world but are far from the healthiest population and often find themselves broke and confused after interacting with the country's medical-industrial complex.
Few reporters have done more to investigate the business of healthcare than Elisabeth Rosenthal, a former emergency room doctor and longtime reporter for the New York Times. Rosenthal is now the editor of Kaiser Health News but before leaving the Times last year, she produced an extraordinary series Paying Til It Hurts.
Rosenthal rolled that reporting and much more into a new book "An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take it Back."
The Times ran a terrifying excerpt from the book last week and this week's Sunday New York Times book review includes a review of the book by Yale political science professor Jacob Hacker, a 1989 graduate of Lincoln High School.
In his review, Hacker notes that while he was growing up in Portland, his mother worked as a nurse at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Rosenthal focused on the Providence system in her book and Hacker notes her depiction of his mother's former employer's transformation from Catholic charity to healthcare colossus is far from flattering.
Along the way, Providence jettisoned most of its original mission, replacing nuns with number crunchers. Once run mainly by doctors, it filled its growing bureaucracy with professional coders capable of gaming insurance-reimbursement rules to extract maximum revenue. Meanwhile, Providence stopped paying doctors as staff and reclassified them as independent contractors (though not so independent they could skip a “charm school” designed by its marketers). Yet even as its C.E.O. earned more than $4 million, Providence touted itself as a “not-for-profit Catholic health care ministry” upholding the “tradition of caring” started by the nuns (now listed as “sponsors” in promotional materials). Rosenthal sums up the result as “a weird mix of Mother Teresa and Goldman Sachs.”
In a cover story last year, WW reported how the Affordable Care Act has been a financial windfall for Providence and other non-profit hospital systems.
