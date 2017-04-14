There's good news and bad news for prospective home buyers in the RMLS Market Action report released today.
The good news is that the strong market is generating an increase in supply: there were 6 percent more new listings in March than a year ago and 43 percent more than there were last month.
“This was the strongest March for new listings in the area since 2010,” the report says.
The bad news for buyers is that prices remain very strong. March sales prices, both average ($404,300) and median ($353,500) were up 12 percent from a year ago. And while the number of houses on the market is up, the number of months of inventory for sale remains low.
