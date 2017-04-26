Fearing political violence, organizers have canceled Saturday's 82nd

Avenue of Roses Parade. Two left-wing groups, the Direct Action Alliance

and Oregon Students Empowered, had planned to interfere with the

Multnomah County Republican Party's float, saying the party promoted

hate speech and harbored far-right militia members. Meanwhile, one of the organizers of an April 2 "Rally for Trump and Freedom" in Vancouver, Wash., which ended in a large brawl and police arrests of several anti-fascist ("antifa") protesters, planned to defend the GOP float. The organizer, Joey Gibson, frequently posts online videos in which he rants about "free speech" while standing in front of his firearms and an American Revolutionary War flag. "We've got a lot more people coming down now on Saturday because of the threats you guys are making," Gibson tells his antifa foils in an April 24 video, before making a threat of his own: "Saturday can be an awesome day or a horrible day. I was in Berkeley. You don't want that, trust me." Gibson's video catalog includes a clip of him scuffling with masked skateboarders at the April 15 riots in Berkeley, Calif., where neo-Nazis and antifa engaged in a daylong street brawl. Kyle Chapman, a star among far-right vigilantes, threatened on video to take his show on the road. "We're going to go to every liberal city," Chapman said. "Fucking Portland." Portland left-wing groups are planning their own May Day events this weekend, including a service-industry strike.