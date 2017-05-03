VanderMeer's prose shines on every level, immersing us in the strangeness of the world without losing the thread of character or narrative—synthesizing odd and disparate images. Rachel's lover Wick is a mad scientist who relies on "memory beetles" and "alcohol minnows." And while Borne may have four more senses than most, VanderMeer doesn't skimp on detailing the five we enjoy, lending verisimilitude to a world that seems unbelievable in synopsis but works flawlessly on the page.