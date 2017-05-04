The city's transit police are looking for Jared Weston Walter, 30, better known as the "Tri-Met Barber."
Police are looking for Walter because they think he recently cut a woman's hair on a bus and fled. He has a history going back at least to 2009 of such behavior.
TriMet is hoping to have Walter arrested and banned from the transit system.
"We will not tolerate this type of behavior on our transit system," said Harry Saporta, TriMet Executive Director of Safety and Security said in a statement. "As this individual has clearly shown he will continue to re-offend despite repercussions, we will work closely with Transit Police and the District Attorney's Office to find this individual and seek the harshest penalty possible.
"And, while our maximum exclusion is six months, we are exploring a long-term ban that will keep this individual off TriMet vehicles and property once he is caught. We, along with Transit Police, are dedicated to assuring a safe system for all of our riders."
