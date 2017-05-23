For happy hour, the bar currently offers what may be the cheapest drink in Portland to call itself a Manhattan—it's $4, served up alongside a $4 martini, a $4 kamikaze, and other $4 rotators that might include housemade ginger soda and a host of muddled limes. If you think that's a fancy way of saying they don't upcharge their $4 happy-hour wells to make fancy-sounding shit out of them, well, you're absolutely right. But it's downright neighborly of them not to—especially when you can also get a half-dozen happy-hour bar wings for $6. But Beulahland is a neighborly bar, with the city's first novelty Vend-o-Rama vending machine, afternoons that are quiet and DJ nights that are unbelievably loud, a rear patio with a permanent bicycle installation, and perhaps the world's last open-access bar computer with Internet.