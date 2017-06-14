Instead, you have to order your beer to go and then open it on the street. We snagged a crowler filled from 64 Taphouse & Growler Station (110 3rd St., Hood River, 541-436-4677, 64taphouse.com), which, despite the name, has 30 taps to fill your growler. Bizarrely, it’s illegal to crack it on the premises and walk outside, but okay to crack it after crossing the threshold of their door. You can’t cross the property lines of any licensed booze vendor with an open container, so you’ll have to stash your cup in a bush before you re-up. We used an aluminum growler to avoid any issues involving glass in parks. You can also head straight to the source, and pop into pFriem to buy a growler of their Belgian Strong Blonde, then crack it on the nearby beach. That’s totally legal—and totally awesome.