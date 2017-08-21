Backstory: "Happy accident" is the phrase Scissortail Farms owner and operator Teran Wilson uses to describe the creation of his Tangelo Haze—a proprietary cross of Obama Kush and Tangerine Haze that came to be when the two were neighbors in a flower room and the latter produced hermaphroditic pollen sacks, impregnating the nominally presidential OG. At present, Wilson doesn't have any future plans to tinker with cannabis genetics. "I'm an unintentional breeder," he says. Nonetheless, he's rightfully pleased with the blood-orange-scented flowers he never asked for.