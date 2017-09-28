Carter's installation, desires as round as plums, is one of the most serene corners of the exhibit. Sectioned off by temporary white walls, a nine-minute video is projected above a pool of water. One part of the film is an underwater shot of chicken feet as they're dropped to the bottom of a tank. They almost look like thin human hands with wrinkled knuckles and pointy fingernails, until you notice the sliver of bone and tendon sticking out of the severed end. In a moment that's both funny and bizarrely fascinating, a foot hanging down from the top of the screen curls and uncurls its talens, scraping the pile of feet below it.