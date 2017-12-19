We're huge fans of Anova's sous vide immersion cooker, such big fans that I bought my father-in-law one for Christmas. It's a little machine that cooks stuff to exact temperatures by circulating water around it, and all you gotta do is throw your food in a plastic bag, add flavorings and put it in a pot of water to do it. There are two models (the fancy one has wifi), but it's as good of a kitchen gift as it gets.