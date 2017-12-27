Walking up to a complete stranger and asking to take their photo isn't easy. In 2017. I photographed over 250 people on the streets of Portland and asked each a question (some light, some heavy, some bizarre).

Doing this, I learned that people are, for the most part, thoughtful and kind. I've realized that my own perception of being stylish isn't about who is wearing an eye-popping outfit— for me, people's interactions with their surroundings and those around them revealed true style.

If you were mayor of Portland what would you change? "I would provide more resources for the homeless. I'd want to make sure that people would have a place to go rather than just having to camp out on the streets before being periodically forced out."

Where are you from, and why did you move to Portland? “I’m from Queens, NY. I moved to Portland for dance and to check out the West Coast.”