"For the last 70 years, Tokyo has been growing like hell. It's all about production and high efficiency," says Mitsuhiro Yamazaki, head of foreign investment at the Portland Development Commission. "But in 2011, the energy shut down, business shut down. They had weeks of not having enough water, not having enough food. Suddenly they realize, 'Money is not what we're after. Maybe making the best car isn't the best thing. Maybe I should enjoy my friends and family.'"