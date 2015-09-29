I know how much you like walking halfway across the city in a fog of drizzle, slowly absorbing moisture until your bandmate Ryan picks you up in his '96 Honda Civic so you can soak his passenger seat on the way to buy crappy weed from some dude named Loki. You love to pretend like you aren't cold, that your jeans aren't noticeably heavy, that your toes aren't slip 'n' sliding around in your 6-year-old Sambas. That is a lie. You are wet. You are cold. Ryan is pissed about you disrespecting his car.