Spending eight years in the deep end of the pool has not disappointed me in any way, shape or form about the efficacy of this as a great project. We don't ever make films about things we know. We make films about things we wish to know about, and we don't tell people what they should know but share with them our process of discovery. From the very beginning, country music has always been lots of different things. Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family do not sound at all alike. It's a musical form that has no boundaries.