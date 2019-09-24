At a time when theaters are filled with world-ending stakes, here's a film where the greatest drama is how the steak is prepared. Yes, Downton Abbey is back. The landmark public television show that gave us all an escape from our busy lives has been adapted for the big screen. But it's a present that's been stuffed in a package that can't fit six seasons' worth of characters and what they've been up to since the series ended. It's 1927 and the king and queen are visiting Downton. Will they fancy the estate? Will they drool over the food? It's the sort of event that would jump off the screen over the course of several TV episodes but makes for a boring time at the movies. Still, it's a treat to see the Crawley clan and their staff again. Fans will no doubt delight in watching good ol' Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol) politely ordering around assistant cook Daisy (Sophie McShera) downstairs. Upstairs, Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Tom Branson (Allen Leech) are calling the shots, in hopes of keeping the snooty Countess (Maggie Smith) out of trouble. If you don't know who these people are, you're not alone. Only those familiar with the show will know what's going on (some of the characters aren't even named). Director Michael Engler and writer Julian Fellowes have done extensive work on the series, yet they don't have much experience with movies, and it shows in the plodding pace and lack of character development. I could go on about the film's shortcomings, but like the filmmakers, I'm cramped for space. PG. ASHER LUBERTO. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Laurelhurst, Living Room, Oak Grove, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen Parkway, Fox Tower, Lloyd, Sherwood, Tigard, Scappoose, Studio One.