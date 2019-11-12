From cops to superheroes to time travelers, director James Mangold can't get enough of extraordinary, dangerous men. In Ford v Ferrari, he turns his attention to racecar driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) and automotive designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon), two of the architects of Ford's unprecedented triumph over Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Mangold's orchestration of the racing scenes is splendid—he keeps the camera low to the ground so we get a clear view of the action and feel like we're part of it—and it's a blast watching Bale and Damon ham it up as pompous, lovable badasses. The only problem is that until a melancholy epilogue, the film's mood is one of bullying jubilation. To Mangold, the story of two white guys searching for the perfect adrenaline fix is nothing less than sacred myth—he prefers not to dwell on the arrogance and insecurities of the characters, let alone the absurdity of their willingness to pursue a victory that amounts to little more than one car company outshining another. Ford v Ferrari is one of Mangold's most entertaining films—and that's saying something, since he directed Cop Land and Walk the Line—but it should have spent more time exploring the hubris under the hood. PG-13. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Mill Plain 8, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen Parkway, Fox Tower, Lloyd, Sherwood, Tigard, Vancouver Plaza, Studio One.