Now that Portland's theaters have gone dark for the foreseeable future, a local arts promoter is helping fill that void by launching streaming services and podcasts that feature area performers.
Artslandia is rolling out programs that begin this week to help break up your Netflix binges during this period of self-isolation.
Available immediately is Good News, which brings together artists for conversation. The first installment includes actor-musicians Susannah Mars and Merideth Kaye Clark, along with Clark's daughter, who is appearing with her mother onstage for the first time this fall in Clackamas Repertory Theatre's The Sound of Music.
Get your happy hour fix while bars are closed with a streaming series of the same name starting at 5 pm today. The show kicks off with performances by folk-rock trio the Junebugs, who will play everything from covers of turn-of-the-century Americana to modern hip-hop as well as original music.
Susannah Mars will continue to host Adventures in Artslandia, a podcast that examines the state of the arts.
All three programs can be accessed for free via the Artslandia website or its social media platforms.
