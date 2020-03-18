Portland Center Stage, Third Rail, Shaking the Tree and Broadway Rose are among the many Portland-area theater companies that have canceled or postponed events in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That means—among other things—it's time to get serious about streaming.
While there is no substitute for the grandeur of the Armory or the coziness of the Shoebox Theatre, there are plenty of online options for theater obsessives. The following list features recommendations for everyone in home isolation, whether you're in the mood for standup comedy, a film adaptation of a play or a documentary about a legendary Broadway show that harkens back to a simpler age when political competence prevailed.
Barefoot in the Park
Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Not every movie based on a Neil Simon play is suitable viewing during a pandemic (if you revisit The Goodbye Girl, don't be shocked if the dialogue blasts your anxiety level into solar orbit—the chatter is high-speed, even by Simon standards). But the pleasant ludicrousness of 1967's Barefoot in the Park is tailor-made for times of crisis. Robert Redford and Jane Fonda star as New York newlyweds whose relationship epically unravels, culminating in the wondrous scene where Redford drunkenly sings on a rooftop.
Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway
Amazon Prime, Google Play, Kanopy, Tubi, YouTube
Now that the ineptitude of the Trump administration is literally making people sick, there's no better escapism than a musical about politicians getting shit done. This documentary chronicles Hamilton's evolution and emergence as a pop-culture titan through interviews with the cast and crew, including Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now if only Disney would start streaming that filmed production of the play, featuring the original cast, that they're hoarding until 2021.
Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning
Amazon Prime
Arriving just in time to elevate the spirits of anyone missing her beloved sitcom Broad City, Ilana Glazer's standup special unleashes her witty reflections on everything from the psychology of climate-crisis denial to the deficiencies of women's razors.
Much Ado About Nothing
Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Sir Kenneth Branagh's battle with a chair! Keanu Reeves' terrible fake laughter! Denzel Washington saying, "You amaze me!" Add up all those splendidly superfluous moments and you get this 1993 Shakespeare adaptation. It's one of the pinnacles of Bard-based cinema, and as far as sheer zaniness goes, it has the edge on the 2013 black-and-white Much Ado from Branagh's fellow Marvel director Joss Whedon (which has a low-key charm all its own).
Springsteen on Broadway
Netflix
Bruce Springsteen isn't always a tonic for the nerves, but his vaunted solo show from 2017 showcases his mellower side. Featuring spoken portions of his memoir, Born to Run, as well as moody renditions of landmark songs like "Born in the USA" and "Dancing in the Dark," it has been acclaimed for its attempt to strip away his rock-star façade to reveal the ruminative musician behind it.
