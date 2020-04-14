While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. This week's theme is REVOLUTION, because it's kinda what we need right now.
Parasite (2019)
Bong Joon-ho's Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture Oscar winner centers on…well, if you haven't seen it, best to go in blind. All we'll say is that Parasite is a masterful blend of genres and immaculate commentary on class warfare, and features the most iconic use of peaches since Call Me by Your Name. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
Daisies (1966)
After two women (both named Marie) have had enough of being "good," they decide to rebel by pulling off a series of absurd pranks and schemes. Quickly banned by the Czech government upon release for "depicting the wanton," this avant-garde, off-the-wall feminist romp from Věra Chytilová is as playful as it is radical. Criterion Channel.
Les Misérables (2012)
Tom Hooper's 158-minute film version of the rock opera is definitely polarizing, but it's worth sitting through for Anne Hathaway's Oscar-winning rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream," Sacha Baron Cohen's rowdy "Master of the House," and the rousing flame of revolution lit ablaze during "Do You Hear the People Sing?" Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
First Reformed (2017)
Taking major inspiration from Ingmar Bergman's Winter Light (1963), Paul Schrader's stirring meditation on loss of faith follows an ailing pastor (Ethan Hawke, delivering a career-best performance) as he swigs whiskey mixed with Pepto-Bismol and fears that climate change is proof of God's abandonment. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Kanopy, Vudu, YouTube.
Chicken Run (2000)
Yes, this claymation Aardman comedy absolutely counts as a revolution movie! It's about a group of chickens who team up with a handsome American stunt-rooster (Mel Gibson, unfortunately) to escape the sadistic farmers who want to turn them into pot pies. Why wasn't it called Chicken Coup?! Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
