Released in 1972, Sambizanga was written and directed by French filmmaker Sarah Maldoror, who died from COVID-19 complications in April. Set in colonial Angola, Sambizanga follows a wife searching for her husband, a liberation fighter who is imprisoned and tortured by the Portuguese secret police. Even though it is by far her most famous work, the drama has never been distributed in the U.S. In fact, much of the pioneering director's oeuvre remains largely unknown, but Lucas is hoping to change that by translating a handful of Maldoror's films for the Church of Film's streaming service, Church of Film TV.