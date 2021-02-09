Paul North: I think the problem is that our narrative [in conservation] tends to highlight the rock-star creatures—the things that are large or have large eyes that we can associate with, make an emotional connection to. But how do you make an emotional connection to a crustacean? What I needed to do to sort of settle a score in my own mind was be like, "OK, I might be the only polar-diving playwright. This pandemic has opened this weird window of opportunity, and I'm going to walk through it."