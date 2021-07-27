Of course, as an impromptu a capella Lady Gaga duet and dance routine helps remind, the entirety of their shared trek reflects only the desperate fantasies of a father ravaged by guilt, but burrowing into the successively sadder details surrounding his son’s suicide hardly reveals some greater truth. Upon acknowledging the death once an insistent Dolly Parton impersonator forces the issue, Jadin the ghostly sidekick gives way to memories of the actual teen through flashbacks staged with the suffocating tension of horror movies. Shadows loom. Bottles break just offscreen. Every window has blinds and someone usually peeks through. Miller, once again, dazzles, but there’s a deadening effect to replicating so many finely etched details for such negligible purpose. Peeling back the tenderest layers of a battered young psyche can feel like its own sort of emotional bullying.