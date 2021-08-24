Get Your Reps In: Watch a Twisted Vampire Love Triangle This Week

Airplane! (1980)

“Surely you can’t be serious.” “I am serious. And don’t callme ‘Shirley.’” Rightly hailed as one of the greatest comedies of all time, this laugh-a-minute parody follows a traumatized ex-fighter pilot (Robert Hays) tasked with flying an airliner when the captain (Peter Graves) and several passengers become ill. Leslie Nielson and Julie Hagerty co-star. Hollywood, Aug. 26.

Vagabond (1985)

The Clinton’s Agnès Varda Forever festival continues with the great director’s meditative character study about Mona (Sandrine Bonnaire), a nomad traveling across the French countryside. Beginning with an unforgettable image of Mona’s frozen corpse in a ditch, Varda skillfully backtracks uncovering the events that led to her death. Clinton, Aug. 28.

Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

In four-time Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón’s coming-of-age tragicomedy, two teenage boys (Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna) persuade a troubled woman in her late 20s (Maribel Verdú) to join them on a road trip through rural Mexico to a secluded beach—a fictitious location they made up just to impress her. Sex, drugs and general debauchery ensue. Clinton, Aug. 30.

Battle Royale (2000)

Set in a dystopian Japan, this action thriller follows a group of ninth graders taken to a remote island and forced by the government to fi ght to the death in a deranged attempt to curb juvenile delinquency. The hugely influential film inspired an entire subgenre of video games like Fortnite; it’s basically The Hunger Games but bloodier, wilder and better. Hollywood, Aug. 30.

The Hunger (1983)

Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie star as vampire power couple Miriam and John Blaylock, who dwell in a New York townhouse and teach classical music. When John begins aging rapidly, they frantically seek the help of a doctor (Susan Sarandon) who soon gets drawn into a twisted vampire love triangle. Hollywood, Aug. 31.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: The Goonies (1985), Aug. 25-26. Fantastic Planet (1973), Aug. 25-26. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Aug. 27-Sept. 2. Easy Rider (1969), Aug. 27-Sept. 2. Clinton: True Stories (1986), Aug. 25. Mallrats (1995), Aug. 26. The Lego Movie (2017), Aug. 27. Heavy Metal (1981), Aug. 27. Dead or Alive (1999), Aug. 27. The Gleaners and I (2000), Aug. 31. Hollywood: Jaws (1975), Aug. 27. Welcome to Woop Woop (1997), Aug. 27. The Omen (1976), Aug. 28-29.