What to Do in Portland (Dec. 15-21)

GO | Live Wire Radio Season Finale

Live Wire Radio is a talk show/live radio event with a history of good guests and ardent fans. The main draw on this bill is the perpetually hilarious Demi Adejuyigbe, a writer for The Good Place who just this year finished a series of annual, single-take video homages to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September.” Since this is the show’s season finale, Adejuyigbe finds himself in the company of actor Paul F. Tompkins and You’re Wrong About podcast co-host Sarah Marshall. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., livewireradio.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 16. $30-$45.

DO | Wine, Spice & Everything Nice

Normally, you’d have to drive all the way to Dundee for a Dobbes flight, but for one night only, the winery is bringing that experience to Portland. The coming new year marks the business’s 20th anniversary, so it is kicking off the celebration a bit early with this rare event outside of Willamette Valley wine country’s traditional boundaries. You can expect new wine releases, which are normally reserved for club members, seasonal fare from Renegade Catering, mulled wine, and live holiday music. And anyone who still has Christmas shopping to wrap up can take advantage of gift-ready wine bundles on the premises. Union/Pine, 525 SE Pine St., 503-538-1141, dobbesfamilyestate.com. 3:30 pm Friday, Dec. 17. $45, $35 for club members.

Jake Silberman and Hunter Donaldson

SEE | Hard Man Soft Boy: Hunter Go Bye Bye Edition

“I just feel like the rent’s not high enough here,” Portland comedian Hunter Donaldson said last week at Helium Comedy Club. One of WW’s 2019 Funniest Five, Donaldson is following the trajectory many have walked before him: He’s moving to New York. “I think you’re dead in three months,” his comedy partner Jake Silberman said. “You’re from Arkansas; I’m attending your funeral there in three months.” For their popular duo comedy nights Hard Man Soft Boy, Donaldson and Silberman fused their wildly different approaches to crowd work. It’s not hard to figure out what’s happening: Silberman is the “mean” comic, but confessing your crimes to Donaldson is what’ll get you in real trouble. This is your last chance to see them together for the foreseeable future. Rogue Brewery, 928 SE 9th Ave. 7 and 9 pm Friday, Dec. 17. $8.

DO | Slabtown Makers Market

You can’t have too much of a good thing, and that’s definitely true about holiday season pop-up makers markets. Slabtown Makers Market is fairly new to the game, having just sprung to life during the pandemic as a support for local artisans. A trip to the Marine Arts Works building is potentially jaw-dropping on its own, so you can’t go wrong stopping by on either of these two days of art, jewelry, food and drinks. Northwest Marine Art Works, 2516 NW 29th Ave., slabtownmakersmarket.com. 10 am-5 pm Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 18-19.

DO | Gigantic Brewing Holiday Market

If you’ve waited this long to buy your Christmas presents, don’t even bother thinking about ordering items online. Chances are good that the global supply chain upheaval will cause you to show up empty-handed to your family gatherings. Fortunately, Gigantic Brewing is bringing back its Holiday Market, and it’s scheduled late in the season—just a week before Christmas—for all last-minute shoppers. Around a dozen local makers sell their wares in the barrel room, and once you’ve checked off your list, reward yourself with one of Gigantic’s luxurious barrel-aged stouts. Gigantic Brewing Taproom, 5224 SE 26th Ave., 503-208-3416, giganticbrewing.com. Noon-6 pm Saturday, Dec. 18. 21+.