What to Do in Portland (Dec 22-28)

SEE | Christmas in Space (1977-78)

For the 10th anniversary of the Hollywood’s signature Re-Run Theater series, the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special (1978) and A Cosmic Christmas (1977) will screen as a retro-TV double feature. You can also expect plenty of outlandish ‘70s and ‘80s ads throughout the showing and special prize giveaways. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Dec. 22. $8-$10.

Festivus at Hey Love (Tom O'Toole)

GO | Festivus at Hey Love

Frank Costanza, the patron saint of Festivus, would undoubtedly hate the bastardization of the holiday’s traditions, but any fan of Seinfeld should get a kick out of Hey Love’s gussied-up take and references to the now-iconic episode. The Feats of Strength will not involve any actual grappling—instead, you’ll eat and drink your way through that ritual, which includes dishes like “I was in the pool! There was shrinkage!”—a Nathan’s Famous all-beef kosher wiener wrapped in an egg roll. And live music by the Newrotics serves as the official Airing of Grievances. There will, however, be an actual Festivus pole, which by Costanza’s prescription, has a very high strength-to-weight ratio. Hey Love, 920 E Burnside St., 503-206-6223, heylovepdx.com. 4 pm Thursday, Dec. 23.

DO | Feast of the Seven Fishes

This customary Italian Christmas Eve dinner started popping up in restaurants serving all sorts of cuisine in the past several years, exposing a greater number of curious diners to a meal centered on seafood. Campana’s version veers more traditional, with dishes like garlicky prawns, baked oysters and fried calamari in red sauce. There are modern preparations as well, such as a delectable crab-filled ravioli. Reserve two hours for this feast, which ends with olive oil cake and gelato. Course-by-course wine pairing is also available. Campana, 901 NE Oneonta St., 503-841-6195, campanapdx.com. 5-9 pm Friday, Dec. 24. $125 plus gratuity, $48 per person for the wine pairing.

GO | It’s Gonna Be Okay Free Comedy Show

Over the summer, Barbara Holm passed her Monday EastBurn standup torch to Lewis Sequeira, who has kept the taphouse stage full of the area’s best standup talent. It’s Gonna Be Okay is one of those weekly shows where you can see Portland talent trying on new material and seeing what works—if it’s not working, EastBurn also serves dinner and craft beer. EastBurn, 1800 E Burnside St, theeastburn.com. 8 pm Monday, Dec. 27. Free.

Pussyfoot (Siren Theater)

GO | Pussyfoot: A Standup Comedy Show

This baller little standup show looks to be one of those passion projects formed when comedians come home to visit family. Sean Jordan, Kirsten Kuppenbender, Milan Patel, Shelley McLendon, Julia Corral and Belinda Carroll pack the stage with star power to salute Carroll in style. This is her last show in Portland before moving to Atlanta. The Siren Theater, 315 NW Davis St., siretheater.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 30. $12-$15.

DO | Movie Madness University: Revenge of the Flop

With the coming of the new year, don’t you think it’s time to get more serious about B movies? Movie Madness University has you covered. It jumps bright and early into self-actualization season with Revenge of the Flop: a series of screenings and lectures by Kia Anne Geraths dedicated to B movies and the greater films they inspired. Movie Madness, 4320 SE Belmont St., hollywoodtheatre.org. First class 7 pm Tuesday, Jan. 4. Register on the website. $60-$75.