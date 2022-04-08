Smash-Hit Musical “Hamilton” May Be Sold Out Online, but There Are Still Lottery Seats Available

If you waited to purchase Hamilton tickets, at this point you’re pretty much out of luck.

There are no longer any seats available on the Portland’5 Center for the Arts website. But there is one last option for die-hard Lin-Manuel Miranda fans.

Broadway in Portland and show producer Jeffrey Seller are holding a digital lottery for $10 tickets to the production, which takes place at Keller Auditorium through May 1.

To participate, use the official smartphone app for Hamilton (available in the Apple App and Google Play Stores), and keep your fingertips nimble beginning at 10 am every Friday. That’s when the lottery opens and you can enter for a chance to nab tickets until noon the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 4 pm every Thursday via email and mobile push notification. Those lucky enough to have been selected then have two hours to claim up to two seats.

You can only enter the lottery one time per period—repeat names and email addresses will be discarded. When picking up tickets, be sure to have a valid photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

This is the second time the rap-influenced retelling of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton’s life has come to Portland. During its first swing through town in 2018, there was a mad dash for seats—and, fortunately, the show lived up to the hype.