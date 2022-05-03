What to Do in Portland May 4 - May 10, 2022

GO: Unique Markets Portland Spring Pop-Up

For some shoppers, the holiday version of this market may have saved Christmas, offering thousands of gift options made by local crafters during a time when global shipping delays left many lists unfulfilled. If you have anyone to buy gifts for this month (ahem, Mom), the pop-up is back at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with 175 emerging brands, artists and designers. Not only can you touch and see the items before you grab your wallet, the venue features free drinks, photo booths and food—making it a way more desirable experience than scrolling through Amazon. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Winning Way, uniquemarkets.com. 10 am-4 pm Saturday-Sunday, May 7-8. $5 general admission, $35 VIP tickets.

DRINK: Kentucky Derby Party

If spending an afternoon sporting seersucker suits and wide-brimmed hats while betting on an ethically questionable activity sounds appealing, there are a number of options around town. But the Satellite Tavern’s party will actually benefit a worthy cause: the Big Yard Foundation, which works to improve literacy and access to the arts in disadvantaged communities. You also have the opportunity to win a variety of admittedly neat prizes, including a 40-inch Samsung Smart TV, a private whiskey tasting for 10, and Timbers tickets. Kentucky hot browns and mint juleps round out the experience. Satellite Tavern, 5101 N Interstate Ave., 503-841-6176, eventbrite.com. 11 am Saturday, May 7. $20. 21+.

SEE: Appropriate

Profile Theatre’s 2021-22 season ends with this play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins about three adult children reuniting at their dead father’s plantation to settle his accounts. Given the company’s penchant for the provocative—it also staged Gloria, Jacobs-Jenkins’ play about a mass shooting in a newsroom—it’s safe to say you can expect another bold Profile production. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave, 503-242-0080, profiletheatre.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, May 5-22. $35-$55.

SEE: Bella: An American Tall Tale

In this Western musical adventure, Bella (Danielle Barker) seeks to reinvent herself in the wake of a scandal. The play is presented by Portland Playhouse, whose recent efforts include an ingenious production of Robert O’Hara’s uproarious satire Barbecue. Portland Playhouse, 602 NE Prescott St., 503-488-5822, portlandplayhouse.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, May 4-June 5. $20-$49. Pay what you will at the 7:30 pm Friday, May 6, BIPOC Affinity Night preview.

SEE: Hamlet

Few people understand Hamlet as deeply as Valerie Asbell, founder and artistic director of the theater company Clever Enough. A devout fan and scholar of the Bard’s meditation on identity and revenge, she has previously directed the play and played Ophelia—and she’s all set to do it again in this new production. This time, however, there’s a twist: She’s playing both Ophelia and Fortinbras, the conqueror who famously ends the play by declaring, “Go, bid the soldiers shoot.” The Headwaters Theatre, 55 NE Farragut St., #9, cleverenough.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 1:30 pm Sunday, May 5-15. $15.