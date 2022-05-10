What to Do in Portland May 11-17, 2022

DRINK: McMenamins UFO Festival

Suspect we’re not alone in the universe? Then join your like-minded, alien-obsessed cohort at McMenamins UFO Festival at Hotel Oregon in McMinnville (and various other locations around town). The celebration returns to its full programming this year for the first time since 2019, with favorite events like the UFO Parade and a speaker lineup that includes bestselling authors, extraterrestrial experts as well as alien abductees. And, of course, there will be plenty of Alienator IPA on tap. McMenamins Hotel Oregon and the surrounding area, 310 NE Evans St., McMinnville, 503-435-3154, mcmenamins.com/hotel-oregon/mcmenamins-pub-at-hotel-oregon. Friday-Saturday, May 13-14. Free-$55.

LISTEN: George & Friends Concert

George Manahan is no longer Portland Opera’s music director, but the company is celebrating his formidable legacy with this concert, which will feature maestro Manahan conducting music from the likes of Carmen and Sweeney Todd. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-241-1802, portlandopera.org. 7:30 pm Friday, May 13. $25-$250.

SEE: The Thin Place

The Theatre Company adapted nimbly to the pandemic, pivoting from in-person performances to brilliant short films like Capax Infiniti. Now, the company is staging its first live show: a production of acclaimed playwright Lucas Hnath’s ghost story The Thin Place. Kex Portland, 100 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 559-970-9394, thetheatreco.org. 8 pm Sunday-Saturday, May 15-21. $25.

SEE: Sex on the River

Ever thought to yourself, “Gee, I wish they’d make more musicals set in the 1800s about sex workers on a barge in Portland?” Well, you’re about to get your wish. Triangle Productions is staging the original musical Sex on the River, the story of real-life local madame Nancy Boggs. The Sanctuary, 1785 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-239-5919, trianglepro.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, May 12-28. $15-$35.

WATCH: Portland Pickles Documentary World Premiere

From a stolen mascot costume to a slightly scandalous Instagram post that garnered national attention, the Portland Pickles keep making headlines. The collegiate wood-bat squad will likely do so again with the screening of The Pickle and the Deer, a new documentary about their inaugural trip to Mexico to play pro baseball team Venados de Mazatlán. Also featured is the first woman player to join the Pickles, Kelsie Whitmore. Attendees can expect a pickle-heavy food menu, a special pickle beer, and an appearance by Dillon T. Pickle. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave., portlandpicklesbaseball.com/pickleandthedeer. 6:45 pm Thursday, May 12. $5.