Thank God It’s Fall Arts Season

There are four seasons in Portland; cold flop, wet rainbow, balls hot, and fall arts.

Not to be confused with basic Ugg boot pumpkin spice autumn, fall arts is a complex and diverse season that usually has nothing to do with exclusive lattes.

Every year, fall arts season brings innovative theater productions, genre bending film fests, stunning dance and literary projects and, it kicks off Time Based Art, Portland’s iconic city-wide, interdisciplinary art festival. For creative types and aficionados heading into a long cold flop season, fall arts can sustain us, inspire us and keep us creatively engaged for whole ‘nother year.

No disrespect to balls hot art, wet rainbow art or even cold flop season art, but fall arts is arguably the best Portland season. So put on a scarf and let’s get to appreciating.

On this week’s episode of the Dive, I’m celebrating fall arts with two great convos.

I’m chatting with Josie Seid, the star of the play Fucking A, a contemporary, dystopian interpretation of The Scarlet Letter about an abortionist seeking to buy her son’s freedom. I’ll also be chatting with contributing WW writer Chance Solemn-Pfiefer about Portland Art Museum’s Doc-o-Rama, a queer AF documentary fest also heralding the fall art season.

