What to Do in Portland (Jan. 4-10, 2023)

GO & LISTEN: Portland Music Month

January is the second annual Portland Music Month, y’all! Celebrate every time you see a show at a participating venue, like The Get Down, Clinton Street Theater, Dante’s and many, many others around town. A percentage of the proceeds from these shows goes to support the Echo Fund, which works to empower local creators (rather than streaming service giants). Plus, each time you attend a concert, you’re entered in a sweepstakes to win a pretty sweet 1974½ MG Midget Roadster Convertible and other nifty prizes. Various locations, portlandmusicmonth.org. Through Tuesday, Jan. 31. Prices vary.

LISTEN: Com Truise (DJ Set)

Electronica artist Com Truise was featured on Daft Punk’s 2011 album Tron: Legacy Reconfigured and continues to melt circuits today. In the spirit of David Bowie’s alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, Com Truise is the performance persona for art director-turned-musician Seth Haley. Expect to hear tracks from 2017′s Iteration, the last in a series of albums about a fictional astronaut (also named Com Truise) and his extrasolar explorations to far-flung planets. This performance is part of Portland Music Month. The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B, thegetdownpdx.com. 9 pm Friday, Jan. 6. $25. 21+.

LISTEN: Lip Bomb

Make your way over to Montavilla Station for some kazoo-charged covers of retro rock and dance hits. Expect a varied selection of songs from diverse artists, like the Cranberries, the Ramones, No Doubt and Rush. Wait, there’s more! Old-school dive bar vibes, including shuffleboard, pool and pinball machines, make this an easy place to hunker down with a beer or three. Montavilla Station, 417 SE 80th Ave., 503-252-3240, montavillastation.com. 9 pm Friday, Jan. 6. Free. 21+.

LEARN: Screen Captivated: Intro to “Screenlife” FilmmakingFilm buffs and aspiring directors will want to hit up one of PAM CUT’s latest educational opportunities: a class that dives into the logistics of “screenlife” filmmaking, taught by experienced instructors Brandon Winters and Laura Houlberg. That term refers to films telling stories solely through events that occur on a computer, tablet or smartphone screen. The emerging genre has been making waves at festivals, with features like Searching, Unfriended and Profile garnering special attention. PAM CUT, 934 SW Salmon St., 503-226-2811, portlandartmuseum.org. 1:30-4:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 7. $200. 18+.

MAKE: Beginner Basket Making

For those who chose something more practical than basket making for their college degree, the opportunity is nigh to live out those weaving dreams. This introductory course, instructed by a basket-making expert, should help you tap into your creative side, perhaps reduce your stress levels, and maybe even lead to the development of a skill that will be useful after the zombie apocalypse. No experience is required—only patience. Variable Creatives, 222 SE Alder St., Suite 2, variablecreatives.com. 2-3:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 7. $55.

LISTEN: Days of Bowie: Black Tie/White Noise: Blackstar

Hear the Christopher Brown Quartet cover David Bowie’s final studio album, Blackstar, in its entirety at this third installment of Days of Bowie, a tribute series to the late great Ziggy Stardust. Blackstar, a synthesis of art rock and jazz, was recorded in secret as a farewell gift for his fans when the artist was fighting liver cancer. The second half of the set will feature Bowie classics. This performance is part of Portland Music Month. Jack London Review, 529 SW 4th Ave., 866-777-8932, jacklondonrevue.com. 9 pm Saturday, Jan. 7. $20-$150. 21+.

GO: Dark Lagoon Goth Tiki Night

It seems like goths used to be sort of secretive and aloof, but these days they host baking shows and, apparently, tiki nights. The Dark Lagoon Goth Tiki Night is an example of such gothy mash-ups, where you can expect boozy tropical drinks and (probably) plenty of dark eyeliner. The evening is a revival of the dark, vacation-themed event that took place just before the pandemic shutdown in 2020. Mad Hanna, 6127 NE Fremont St., 503-288-2944, facebook.com. 8 pm-midnight Sunday, Jan. 8. No cover. 21+.