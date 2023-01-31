What to Do in Portland (February 1-7, 2023)

EAT & DRINK: Wine and Chocolate: Just Put ‘Em in My Mouth Already

North Portland wine bar Ora et Labora takes its name from the Latin motto of ancient monks, meaning “pray and work.” But you don’t have to do either to enjoy some vino (expertly paired with Wildwood confections); just get your tickets and claim your seat. This two-hour class will help you better understand the flavorful relationship between wine and chocolate, and may or may not include naked flying angel babies (’tis the season!). Ora et Labora Wine Shop, 3928 N Williams Ave., 503-444-7482, oraetlabora.wine/classes-calendar/wine-and-chocolate. 7-9 pm Thursday, Feb. 2. $30.

WATCH: Serious Cupcakes

Cupcakes and athletic dancers don’t usually go hand in hand, but BodyVox’s latest production is an exception. The evening promises “perfectly packaged artistic treats,” which are premieres from established and emerging choreographers, but, sadly, no frosting. BodyVox, 1201 NW 17th Ave., 503-229-0627, bodyvox.com/performance. 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday and Sunday, 2 pm Sunday, Feb. 2-4. $20-$70.

LISTEN: Emo Nite at Holocene Presented by Emo Nite LA

Millennials interested in reliving their glory days shouldn’t miss Holocene’s upcoming all-emo lineup. What started in 2014 as a party dedicated to a genre of music at an L.A. dive bar has grown into a multicity, recurring event that Rolling Stone calls “an essential gathering point” for fans of the subculture. The show’s “anything can happen” atmosphere has included band reunions, surprise celebrity performances and star-studded audiences (no promises this time, just sayin’). So apply your black eyeliner, part your hair way to one side, and get ready to emote. Oh, you don’t have to be a millennial to attend, but you do have to be over 21. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 9 pm Friday, Feb. 3. $16. 21+.

GO: Portland Winter Light Festival

Expect kinetic fire sculptures, interactive art installations, live music and all sorts of illuminated goodness from artists, architects and other creatives at the Portland Winter Light Festival. The multiday event includes hundreds of exhibits all over the city, but “anchor sites” (the ones with the most bright stuff going on) are Pioneer Courthouse Square, the World Trade Center plaza and the Electric Blocks at Southeast 2nd Avenue and Clay Street. Check out the festival website to plan a route that takes you to everything you want to see. Various locations across Portland, pdxwlf.com. Anchor sites open 6-10 pm Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4 and 10-11. Other attractions can be viewed daily through Feb. 11.

WATCH: Clue: Onstage

Beaverton’s Experience Theatre Project is known for its lively, interactive and fast-paced interpretations of well-known stories. This season, the company is taking on Clue, the classic whodunit farce. This iteration has multiple possible endings and offers audiences an opportunity to explore the set for clues. Beaverton Masonic Lodge, 4690 SW Watson Ave., 503-568-1765, experiencetheatreproject.org. 7:30 pm Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, and 2 pm Sunday, through Feb. 26.

LAUGH: Brian Regan

Self-deprecating, hilariously awkward and increasingly grayheaded, Brian Regan is bringing his brand of humor to Salem’s historic Elsinore Theatre. If you’re not yet acquainted with the veteran comedian, you can check out Regan’s style in the Amazon Prime series Loudermilk or one of his popular Netflix specials. Bonus: There are two worthwhile preshow dinner options within a block of the theater—La Margarita for mesquite-grilled Mexican food and fabulous margaritas, and DaVinci Ristorante, which has long been a go-to date night spot for locals. Elsinore Theatre, 170 High St. SE, Salem, 503-375-3574, elsinoretheatre.com/events/brian-regan. 8 pm Saturday, Feb. 4. $39.50-$59.50.

WATCH: Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

This jukebox musical about the iconic Motown group will bring the fabulous tunes but also a dose of reality. Even though their music is upbeat, the original members of The Temptations struggled with drug use, creative strife and family tragedy amid the civil unrest of their era. The show’s honest handling of these issues continues to rack up accolades, including 12 Tony nominations. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland5.com/keller-auditorium. 7:30 pm Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, Feb. 7-12. $34.75-$129.75.