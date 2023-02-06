Live Wire Radio’s Latest Season Is Kicking Off With an All-Star Guest Lineup, Including Cheryl Strayed

Beloved music-comedy-conversation program Live Wire Radio will kick off its latest season at 7:30 pm Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Alberta Rose Theatre.

For the first show of the season, Live Wire is pulling out all stops with an all-star lineup of guests, including bestselling Wild author Cheryl Strayed. 2023 could be another big year for the author, whose compilation Tiny Beautiful Things (which collects her “Dear Sugar” advice columns) is getting a Hulu adaptation starring Kathryn Hahn (slated for release this April).

Also appearing on Live Wire will be Michelin-star chef and food writer Iliana Regan. A National Book Award nominee from her first memoir, Burn the Place, Regan recently wrote another memoir, Fieldwork, about her heritage as a forager and how her complex gender identity influences her work.

Another guest is comedian (and Cowlitz Indian tribal member) Joey Clift. A prolific television writer, his credits include Spirit Rangers, New Looney Tunes and Molly of Denali. He is also the creator, writer and director of the Comedy Central series Gone Native and founder of the LA Underground Cat Network, a Facebook group for Los Angeles comedians to post pictures of their cats.

The final guest for producer Luke Burbank and announcer Elena Passarello will be Eastern Oregon singer-songwriter Margo Cilker, who was included on NPR’s list of 11 Oregon Artists to Watch in 2021 (the year she made her debut with the album Pohorylle).

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $45 for preferred seating, and we are now offering special discounted tickets ($20) for students and young professionals under age 35.



