Fertile Ground Festival of New Works Announces Crowdsourcing Campaign

The Fertile Ground Festival of New Works, a program of the Portland Area Theatre Alliance, is currently on hiatus. But the organization has launched the Fertile Ground Festival ReGrowth Fundraiser, a GoFundMe campaign that it hopes will make it possible to offer the festival’s new director secured compensation.

Whoever fills the position will succeed former festival director Nicole Lane, a powerful force in sustaining Fertile Ground, which was founded by Trisha Mead. Currently, Lane serves as marketing and communications director for Chamber Music Northwest (she led Fertile Ground for 13 years on a largely volunteer basis).

“I am proud of my part in launching more than 1,300 ‘acts of creation’ with Fertile Ground, and it has been an honor to support and teach thousands of artists and producers over the years,” Lane stated in a press release. “And now it is time for the next leader of the festival to emerge to guide Fertile Ground’s future. In order for that to happen, PATA and Fertile Ground need in-hand compensation funds to offer for this role.”

Since last December, Lane and PATA president Samson Syharath (alongside the alliance’s Fertile Ground committee) have been planning the fundraiser. It arrives at a unique time during the festival’s history. Last year, it was announced that Fertile Ground would take a “strategic hiatus” after going virtual during the pandemic.

Fertile Ground is one of the most unique events in the Portland performing arts scene. While theater is a major focus of the festival, it has also featured dance and even film projects, often presenting audiences with unique and bold original works.