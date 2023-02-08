What to Do In Portland (Feb. 8-14, 2023)

WATCH: Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

This jukebox musical about the iconic Motown band will bring the fabulous tunes but also a dose of reality. Even though their music is upbeat, the original members of the Temptations struggled with drug use, creative strife and family tragedy amid the civil unrest of their era. The show’s honest handling of these issues continues to rack up accolades, including 12 Tony nominations. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland5.com/keller-auditorium. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, through Feb. 12. $34.75-$129.75.

DRINK: Hip Chicks Do Wine Galentine’s Day

With Galentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s time to get the girls together for a night out and celebrate. Hip Chicks Do Wine, Portland’s oldest urban winery, has a delicious lineup of small plates, wine and sangria to mark the holiday invented by Parks and Recreation’s beloved Leslie Knope. Continue to treat yo’self by doing some shopping—at least a half-dozen vendors will be on hand—and capture all of the buzzed memories in Flashback Photography’s photo booth. Hip Chicks Do Wine, 4510 SE 23rd Ave., 503-234-3790, hipchicksdowine.com. 6 pm Friday, Feb. 10.

SHOP: Portland Indigenous Marketplace

The marketplace is a traditional space where people come to connect with one another, and the Portland Indigenous Marketplace is no different—except, perhaps, for the fact that it will be held in a bar with top-notch food and drinks. The community is invited to support the event’s Indigenous and Black artists and entrepreneurs, who will be selling everything from leather goods to woven baskets made of cedar to beaded necklaces, earrings and satchels—all of which reflects the individual’s ancestry. You can expect 10 to 12 vendors each day who share the same goal of enriching their culture through art and public education. Bar Carlo, 6433 SE Foster Road, 503-901-3881, indigenousmarketplace.org. 4-9 pm Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11. Food and drinks available for purchase at Bar Carlo.

WATCH: My Perfectly Valid Objections

Salt and Sage Productions presents the world premiere of Mikki Gillette’s feminist romantic comedy My Perfectly Valid Objections. The play follows a group of trans women as they negotiate the complexities of dating, and debriefs the audience after each interaction, which should offer moments both hilarious and touching. Oblique Coffee Roasters, 3039 SE Stark St., saltandsageproductions.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 6 pm Sunday, Feb. 10-26. Pay what you will, minimum $15 donation.

LISTEN: Portland Gay Men’s Chorus Presents: “It’s Complicated”

If you’re tired of hearing the traditional meet-cute love stories that always come out around Valentine’s Day, then head to Alberta Abbey for something entirely different and refreshing. That’s where the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus will perform “It’s Complicated: A Cascade Concert,” an unpredictably messy tale about taking chances and the emotional push and pull that comes with it. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., albertaabbey.org. 8 pm Saturday, Feb. 11. $30 general admission, $18 for seniors and students.

DANCE: Portland Disco Ball

Journey back to the era of polyester, platform shoes and hot pants with the Portland Disco Ball, which will feature all of the greatest dance hits from the ‘70s. The party goes until midnight, so be sure to get in a disco nap before heading out to this velvet rope-lined time machine. And if you don’t hear the song that you’re hoping to groove to, know that the DJs are very request friendly. Show Bar at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com/show-bar. 8 pm Saturday, Feb. 11. $10. 21+.

GO: Portland Winter Fest Closing Ceremony

The Portland Winter Light Festival comes to an end Saturday with its first-ever closing party held in partnership with Fun Luv’n—the folks behind many of the city’s popular silent discos—and new community event center The Den. Celebrate the successful conclusion of the illuminated pop-up by dancing to the pulsating rhythms of EDM courtesy of some of Portland’s best DJs and help raise money for the artists who put their glowing creations on display. The Den, 116 SE Yamhill St., events.humanitix.com/glow-out. 10 pm Saturday, Feb. 11. $10 tier one (sold out), $16 tier two. 21+.

GO: Fastelavn Nordic Kids Carnival

The Nordic holiday of Fastelavn, based on the Catholic tradition of celebrating the arrival of Lent, falls on Feb. 14 in Denmark, Feb. 16 in Sweden, and Feb. 12 here in Portland. Nordic Northwest celebrates by hosting an afternoon festival for families, filled with kid-friendly activities like making fastelavnsris (decorative tree branches) and playing slå katten af tønden (hit the cat out of the barrel—don’t worry, no actual live felines will be involved). Find out who will be crowned Kattekonge (King of Cats) and Kattedronning (Queen of Cats) during a thrilling afternoon that should most definitely wear out your kiddos. Nordia House, 8800 SW Oleson Road, 503-977-0275, nordicnorthwest.org/fastelavn. 2 pm Sunday, Feb. 12. $5 with membership, $10 general admission.

WATCH: A Darkly Decadent Burlesque Review

The Coffin Club offers an alluring spin on the holiday dominated by candy and flowers. Burlynomicon, the venue’s monthly burlesque showcase, will perform a Valentine’s version of its revue, turning up the debauchery with a dynamic cast of performers joined by vendors with wares described as “dark and decadent.” The Coffin Club also promises a V-Day special at its vegan Coffin Cart and drink deals from the bar. The Coffin Club, 421 SE Grand Ave., thecoffinclubpdx.com. 8 pm Tuesday, Feb. 14. $25-$195. 21+.