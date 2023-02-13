Lovegood Performing Arts Company Picks Rachael Himsel as Its New Executive Director

Lovegood Performing Arts Company, the Beaverton-based arts education organization, has announced educator and arts advocate Rachael Himsel as its first executive director.

“As a lifelong learner and educator, I’m thrilled to be joining an arts organization that puts education and community first,” Himsel stated in a press release. “The Lovegood team has given me a warm welcome and shown me they are consummate pros and dedicated artists.”

As executive director, Himsel will seek to expand Lovegood’s programming with the organization’s first-ever Break Into Broadway spring break camps, which will provide a week of theater arts training for youths ages 6 to 18 (plus an audition masterclass for adults).

Initially run completely by volunteers, Lovegood was founded in 2020 by a group of parents seeking performance arts opportunities for their children that were lost due to the pandemic. Founding member and board president Evan Aldrete currently serves as the organization’s artistic director (he’s also the co-owner of Insomnia Coffee).

“We all put our heart and soul into getting Lovegood off the ground, so we wanted to find someone who we felt would maintain the close-knit community feel while ensuring continued growth, and we found that in Ms. Himsel,” Aldrete said.

Previously, Himsel (who is an experienced performer, director, writer and teacher) worked for a Bay Area PR firm. She was also a leader in the Bloomington, Ind., arts community, serving as board president of the Arts Alliance for several years as well as the advisory board for community radio station WFHB.