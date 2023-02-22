Spring Arts Calendar

Forbidden Fruit

This show, which marks Shaking the Tree Theatre’s 20th anniversary, puts the idea of original sin on trial and flips the script on feminine curiosity with assistance from the audience. Participants enter a mystery container where they’ll be asked to make a choice. It’s essentially a mashup of Pandora’s box and Alice in Wonderland that invites you to explore eight installation rooms dedicated to a fruit, fungus or grain. Shaking the Tree Theatre, 823 SE Grant St., 503-235-0635, shaking-the-tree.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 5 pm Sunday, March 4-April 1. $5-$11.

An Untitled Love

The music of neo-soul legend and Grammy Award-winning artist D’Angelo is the inspiration for this stirring performance, which has been described as an homage to self- and Black love. Created by award-winning choreographer Kyle Abraham’s A.I.M company, the program brings together dancers of diverse backgrounds and disciplines to delve into personal history and identity in this new evening-length work co-commissioned by White Bird. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-245-1600. 7:30 pm March 2-4. $32-$75.

Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles

The revolutionary 1975 French film heralded upon its release as “the first masterpiece in the feminine in the history of the cinema” screens at the Clinton Street Theater in March. The acclaim for Jeanne Dielman continues to this day; Sight and Sound magazine named it the No. 1 movie of all time in its once-a-decade poll of critics, programmers, curators, archivists and academics. Delphine Seyrig stars as a middle-aged widow whose daily monotony is interrupted by an occasional dalliance as a sex worker. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Tuesday, March 21. $8.

Remembering to Remember: Experiments in Sound

Curated by Roya Amirsoleymani and Felisha Ledesma, Remembering to Remember: Experiments in Sound is a mosaic of live performances, workshops, multichannel compositions, and video works at the cutting edge of experimental sound and moving image art. It features works by the likes of Crystal Quartez, Nyokabi Kariuki, Synth Library Portland, and Takashi Makino. Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, 15 NE Hancock St., 503-242-1419, pica.org. Through Sunday, March 19. Free.

How to Make an American Son

Written by Christopher Oscar Peña, How to Make an American Son explores the nuances of assimilation through the story of Honduran-born Mando and his son Orlando. It’s the latest production in Profile Theatre’s season devoted to the works of Peña, Lauren Yee and Kristoffer Diaz. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave., 503-242-0080, profiletheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, June 8-25. $45.

Will Burkart

Come welcome the fresh face quickly blazing his own trail in the comedy world. Burkart, a viral sensation who has coordinated a national tour without the help of agents or managers, brings his own special brand of observational humor to the stage of Curious Comedy Theater. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-477-9477, curiouscomedy.org. 7:30 pm Sunday, March 19. $20.

Kimberly Akimbo

David Lindsay-Abaire’s Kimberly Akimbo is a very different type of coming-of-age story. Twilight Theater Company presents this hilarious and devastating story of a teenager with an unfortunate condition that causes her body to age faster than it should. Twilight Theater Company, 7515 N Brandon Ave., twilighttheatercompany.org. 8 pm Thursday-Saturday, 3 pm Sunday, March 17-April 2. $23.

OUTwright Festival

Fuse Theatre Ensemble’s OUTwright Festival features a wide variety of readings by LGBTQIA+ artists. This “incubator for new works” is designed to educate future generations on the struggles and successes of those who came before by sharing stories, both new and old, while also providing workshops, panel discussions, and artistic opportunities. Readings include Glitter by Mikki Gillette, Sappho: The Tenth Muse by Ravyn Granholm, and Queen of the Deseret by Carlos-Zenen Trujillo. Back Door Theatre, 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd., fusetheatreensemble.com. June 4-18.