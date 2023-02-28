What to Do in Portland (March 1-7, 2023)

WATCH: Mother of Color

Portland filmmaker Dawn Jones Redstone’s eerie social drama Mother of Color returns to the cinema this month following its world premiere at the Tacoma Film Festival in October. The film tells the story of a single mother of two named Noelia who dreams of running for office and begins receiving messages from her ancestors as she prepares for a potentially life-changing job interview. The character was inspired by the actor playing her, Ana del Rocío, a real-life candidate for Multnomah County Commissioner District 3, and the only person of color currently in the race. Cinema 21, 616 NW 21st Ave., 503-223-4515, cinema21.com. 6:30 pm Wednesday, March 1. $12.

WATCH: My Fair Lady

Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner and Loew’s beloved My Fair Lady (winner of 10 Tonys, five Outer Critics Circle Awards, five Drama Desk Awards, and three Drama League Awards), will grace the Keller Auditorium stage this week and tickets are selling fast. The classic songs will transport you to the world of Eliza Doolittle, a cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a phonetics professor determined to sculpt her into that society’s idea of a “proper lady.” But this reexamination of the musical will have you wondering who’s truly undergoing change. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland.broadway.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, though March 5. $29.75-$139.75.

EAT: Portland Brewery Dining Month

March kicks off 31 days of celebrating our city’s amazing breweries and their dedication to creating food menus as stellar as the beer. Portland Brewery Dining Month picks up where Portland Dining Month, which last took place in 2019, left off. The model is essentially the same: For $35, diners can enjoy a three-course meal. However, the breweries are sweetening the deal by throwing in one beer, house wine or non-alcoholic beverage and a $10 voucher for use between April 1 and June 30. Participating pubs include Backwoods, Ecliptic, Gigantic Hawthorne, Grand Fir, Migration, Old Town, Steeplejack, StormBreaker and Von Ebert. Multiple locations. Wednesday-Friday, March 1-31. $35 for three courses, gratuity not included.

LISTEN: Live Wire Radio with Luke Burbank

Spend a raucous evening with Emmy Award-winning Live Wire Radio host Luke Burbank at a taping of the fastest-growing entertainment show on public radio. By now, most Portlanders know the program features a variety of entertainment, including music, comedy and conversation. This episode will feature writer Joseph Earl Thomas, singer-songwriter Stephanie Anne Johnson, writer-musician Dessa, and podcaster Dana Schwartz. Described as a lineup with “Oscar Wilde wit and the charisma of Ferris Bueller grand marshaling a parade,” you’re not going to want to miss out. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 7:30 pm Thursday, March 2. $30 general admission, $45 preferred seating.

WATCH: The Invitation

The Clinton Street Theater screens this 2015 psychological thriller by Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body) free of charge. Bravely dive into this Hollywood Hills dinner party with Will, who endures a night filled with tension, mysterious house guests, and paranoia. Take comfort in the fact that you’re simply a virtual guest and get to sit back and enjoy the ride. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Friday, March 3. Free, RSVP to attend.

GO: Mary Szybist & Laurel Nakanishi

Enjoy an evening of artistic sharing with poets Mary Szybist, author of Incarnadine, (winner of the 2013 National Book Award in Poetry), and the writer, educator and author of Ashore, Laurel Nakanishi. The two will engage the audience with an interactive presentation that focuses on the concept of place. After a discussion and readings, attendees are invited to write a response to a series of poetry-inspired prompts, so pack a journal and your favorite pen. Literary Arts, 925 SW Washington St., 503-227-2583, literaryarts.org. 7 pm Friday, March 3. Free.

DANCE: Emo Nite

Emo Nite founders T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed started the event in 2014 at a small dive bar in Los Angeles in order to showcase alternative music that wasn’t played at the venues they frequented. Nine years later, their DJ sets and singalongs have clearly acquired a fan base since Emo Nite now takes place across the country. “We’ve always tried to make our events cool and current and something you want to go to because it’s the coolest place to be,” Petracca explained. This week, that place is Holocene, so snag your tickets now. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 9 pm Friday, March 3. $16. 21+.

EAT & DRINK: The 17th Annual Portland Seafood & Wine Festival

Dungeness crab season is in full swing, coinciding perfectly with the Portland Seafood & Wine Festival, which will also pour craft beer, cider and spirits. You can expect more than 40 wineries to be present, along with 20 other beverage makers offering free samples as well as larger swigs for purchase. And a festival wouldn’t be complete without live music, face painters, balloon artists, and craft vendors, so that means there’s plenty to keep the kids occupied while parents day drink. Portland Expo Center, 2060 Marine Drive W, 503-736-5200, pdxseafoodandwinefestival.com. 2-9 pm Friday, noon-9 pm Saturday, March 3-4. $13-$125.