What to Do in Portland (April 12-18, 2023)

EAT & DRINK: Wine & Dine With Domaine Pouillon

Skamania Lodge has partnered with Domaine Pouillon to host an educational and exclusive experience featuring the best of both the wine and culinary worlds. The evening begins with a meet-and-greet reception with vigneron Alexis Pouillon, which will be followed by a five-course dinner prepared by executive chef Zac Janssen. Dishes like Columbia River salmon with juniper, spruce tips, nettles and ramp as well as Reister Ranch lamb chops accompanied by a Hasselback potato were designed to pair with beverages from the Lyle, Wash., winery. Seating is limited, so make those reservations today. Might as well book a room at Skamania while you’re at it so you can guzzle as much as you’d like and then sleep off the booze inside the cozy four-story Cascadian-style lodge. Skamania Lodge, 1131 SW Skamania Lodge Way, Stevenson, Wash., 844-432-4748, skamania.com. 5:30 pm Thursday, April 13. $150.

EAT & DRINK: Planet Oregon B-Earth Day Party

Planet Oregon Wines, produced and bottled by Soder Vineyards, has a noble motto: The only mark we leave on this planet is a wine stain or two. In order to minimize its environmental footprint, the business farms its grapes sustainably, protects streams and rivers from harmful runoff, and monitors carbon emissions as well as waste production. On top of all that, a portion of Planet Oregon’s profits go to the Oregon Environmental Council. To celebrate that 15-year partnership, the two entities are throwing a soirée, where Tony Soter and his team will pour the drinks, Plant Based Papi will keep everyone fed with a spread of vegan delicacies, and DJ Action Slacks will have the party grooving to her extensive collection of 45s. Union/Pine, 525 SE Pine St., 503-662-5600, sotervineyards.com. 6:30 pm Thursday, April 13. $30.

GO: Newberg Camellia Festival

Newberg is known for many things: its rare, still-operating drive-in movie theater, world-class wine and, more recently, its problematic school board. But what fewer might associate with this Yamhill County town is the camellia. Turns out, that’s Newberg’s official flower, and they’ve been hosting a festival to honor the blossom with Asian origins for the past 15 years. The all-day event features taiko drumming, a performance by the White Lotus Dragon Dancers, a tea ceremony, a plant sale and more. The day kicks off with a run/walk (5k and 10k) at 9 am. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E Sheridan St., Newberg, 503-487-6883, chehalemculturalcenter.org. 10 am-4 pm Saturday, April 15.

Phagwa Holi Festival of Colors

Attending Portland’s cultural festivals is one of the best ways to bond with the community, and this one has an added bonus: Revelers get to throw brightly colored powder at friends and strangers alike. Bollywood Dreams and Lil’ America food cart pod vendor Bake on the Run co-host this celebration of spring, which should be as vivid and lively as the seasonal blossoms on the trees at Waterfront Park. Lil’ America, 1015 SE Stark St., dreamsperfected.com. 5 pm Saturday, April 15. Free.

LISTEN: Pool Boys Featuring Camas High School Choir

In the past year, Pool Boys was named one of WW’s Best New Bands and featured as the opening track of PDX Pop Now’s local compilation. They’ve shared stages with the likes of Jerry Paper, Tonstartssbandht, as well as Vinyl Williams, and will now join the Camas High School choir for a special performance directed by music teacher Ethan Chessin with an opening set by Hannah Glavor. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., albertaabbey.org. 8 pm Saturday, April 15. $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

WATCH: Churchill

Winston Churchill stands tall among the most fascinating individuals of the 20th century, and this one-man play featuring veteran British actor David Payne recounts just some of his life. Set in 1963 just after President John F. Kennedy awarded Churchill honorary citizenship, the former prime minister addresses the American-Oxford Society, describing portions of his personal and professional history, including details about two of the most important women in his life—his wife Clementine and Queen Elizabeth II. At times funny and often touching, Churchill features elements of both The Crown and Darkest Hour. Dolores Winningstad Theatre’s Antoinette Hatfield Hall, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, April 15-16. $64.

WATCH: Choir Boy

Before he became known as the Academy Award-winning writer of the groundbreaking film Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney authored Choir Boy, another coming-of-age story. The play follows Pharus, a young gay student who leads the gospel choir at his elite, all-boys prep school. This Tony-nominated hit is filled with rousing music and soul-stirring dancing that reinforces the message that, no matter the pressures to conform, we should all march to the beat of our own drum. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, 2 pm select Thursdays. April 15-May 14. $25-$98.

WATCH: Fast Break

The Clinton hosts a rare screening of the 1978 documentary Fast Break, which follows the Portland Trail Blazers on their way to winning the NBA World Championship during the 1976-77 season. The cinéma vérité-style film—rare for a sports doc—steps outside the basketball court and into the everyday lives of the players and coach Jack Ramsey. Stick around after the movie for a Q&A session with author Larry Colton, who interviewed the team in Fast Break. There will also be opportunities to share memories of Blazer announcer and local icon Bill Schonely. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Sunday, April 16. $8.

LISTEN: Fatoumata Diawara

Fatoumata Diawara is heralded as one of the most vital standard-bearers of modern African music. Her spectacular 2011 debut album, Fatou, made the Malian singer and guitarist the most talked about new African artist on the planet at the time. She’s also worked with the likes of Bobby Womack and Herbie Hancock, played Glastonbury and other major festivals, toured with Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca, and even shared a stage with Sir Paul McCartney. Now she’s coming to Portland to perform a new single from her upcoming album sung in Bambara, Mali’s official language. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm Tuesday, April 18. $35 general admission, $30 PDX Jazz member.