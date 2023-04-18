What to Do in Portland (April 19-25, 2023)

WATCH: Blessings Movie Night Presents: RoboCop 2 With Live Score

This one-night-only event isn’t your normal screening as musician Alex Meltzer (Korgy & Bass) will perform a trippy and original live score for the 1990 cult classic RoboCop 2. This film has everything: a police strike, designer drugs, a child killer, death row inmates, urban redevelopment schemes. With things going this badly, you better call RoboCop…again. Plagued with production issues, the film was more a collection of wild gratuitous violence as seen through a cynical worldview that was typical of the era, making it perfect viewing more than 20 years later on 4/20. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Thursday, April 20. $10.

LISTEN: Portland Arts & Lectures 2022/23: Ada Limón

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable night to close out the 38th season of the Portland Arts & Lecture series, which featured some of the world’s best authors. You can count Ada Limón among them. The author of six books of poetry, including National Book Critics Circle Award-winner The Carrying, will discuss her work, including her latest collection of poems titled The Hurting Kind, which was released in 2022. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, literary-arts.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, April 20. Sold out.

LISTEN: The Silent Comedy

The Zimmerman brothers decided it was time to shine a new light on their neglected masterpiece, 2018′s Enemies Multiply. The new film I Am Alright documents the process behind the tumultuous creation of that LP, prompting a new tour that will bring the band to Portland this week. The Silent Comedy’s blend of dark lyrics and cathartic hope is what makes their version of honky-tonk, Americana and blues a musical experience that should speak to you on every level. McMenamins White Eagle Saloon & Hotel, 836 N Russell St., 503-282-6810, mcmenamins.com/white-eagle-saloon-hotel. 8 pm Thursday, April 20. $20. 21+.

WATCH: Tinder Live! With Lane Moore

The incomparable Lane Moore is coming to Portland to promote the release of her second book, You Will Find Your People: How to Make Meaningful Friendships as an Adult, which hits shelves April 25. The topic of making healthy connections to others while coping with major life challenges may sound uncharacteristically serious for the comic. Moore is best known for her critically acclaimed comedy show Tinder Live!, in which she projects the dating app onstage and browses through local profiles, allowing the audience to choose who gets swiped left or right. Anyone who’s ever experienced online dating knows this is a comedy gold mine. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court, 503-240-6088, polarishall.com. 8 pm Thursday April 20. $20. 21+.

LISTEN & WATCH: Metalmania II

If you didn’t get your fill of double-leg takedowns and hand ties during Wrestlemania earlier this month, Metalmania returns to the Star Theater, combining wrestling with metal and mayhem. Father’s Milk and MTBA will provide the soundtrack as warriors face off in the arena. Grapplers include former WWE Lucha House Party member Lince Dorado, All Elite Wrestling alum Alan V Angels, Trash Belt Champion Rat King and more. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 503-284-4700, startheaterportland.com. 8 pm Friday, April 21. $35 general admission, $55 VIP. 21+.

DRINK & EAT: Baker’s Dozen

The festival that appears to be tailor-made for Homer Simpson moves to a new venue this year. Baker’s Dozen—a celebration of beer, doughnuts and coffee—will take place at John’s Marketplace on Southeast Powell Boulevard. Admission includes 3-ounce pours of 13 brews (hence the festival’s name) made with beans from local roasters as well as doughnut morsels from some of the city’s best bakeries. Buy your ticket online in advance—this event sells out every year. John’s Marketplace, 3560 SE Powell Blvd., 503-206-5273, johnsmarketplace.com. 10 am-1 pm Saturday, April 22. $40 in advance, $50 at the door.

GO: Multnomah Village Earth Day Celebration

Don’t let Multnomah Village’s charm fool you. Even this picturesque district could use a good scrub now and again, and Earth Day presents the opportunity to roll up your sleeves and participate in a communitywide cleanup. SOLVE will provide trash grabbers, bags, work gloves and high-vision vests, and once the dirty work is done, you can enjoy live music, Earth Day specials at area shops, a village scavenger hunt and more. Multnomah Village, multnomahvillage.org/celebrate-earth-day. 10 am-5 pm Saturday, April 22.

DRINK: Salmon-Safe IPA Festival

Drinking great beer while supporting a righteous cause is a combination we see too seldom these days. Fortunately, Hopworks has brought back its Salmon-Safe IPA Festival, which hasn’t been held since its debut in 2018. The event was created to highlight the importance of a healthy, robust watershed (water, after all, is beer’s No. 1 ingredient) and promote the use of Salmon-Safe ingredients. All 20 festival beers were made with Salmon-Safe Certified hops and grains, and attendees are encouraged to earn those brews by participating in the neighborhood SOLVE clean up beforehand. Hopworks Brewery, 2944 SE Powell Blvd., 503-232-4677, hopworksbeer.com. Noon-4 pm and 5-9 pm Saturday, April 22. $30 includes a 16-ounce glass mug and 10 tasting tickets. 21+ after 5 pm.

DRINK: Block 15 15th Anniversary: Past, Present, and Future Fest

The Corvallis brand behind the world-class double IPA Sticky Hands turns 15 this year, prompting the brewery to reflect and look ahead based on the theme of its birthday party. The Past, The Present and The Future are also the names of three collaboration beers made specifically for this occasion. A shuttle will transport people between Block 15′s original downtown brewpub and the event location, the Southtown Taproom. If you can’t make it to Corvallis for the anniversary, you can taste the collaboration beers at various locations across the state, including Portland’s Mayfly and Wildwood Taphouse in Hillsboro. Block 15 Brewery & Taproom, 3415 SW Deschutes St., Corvallis, 541-752-2337, block15.com. 1-2 pm VIP entry, 2-10 pm general admission Saturday, April 22. $30 general admission, VIP sold out, $15 non-alcoholic admission.

DRINK: Pink Boots Society Tap Takeover at The Sports Bra

Women in Portland’s brewing industry are taking over the taps at The Sports Bra in order to showcase the 2023 hop blend, which is chosen by members of the nonprofit Pink Boots Society and Yakima Chief Hops. This year’s consists of Loral, Ekuanot and HBC 586 hops, and you can taste your way through six different beers using that blend, including The Sports Bra’s own collaboration with Threshold Brewing: Bra Code rice lager with lime leaves. The Sports Bra, 2512 NE Broadway, 503-327-8401, thesportsbrapdx.com. 3-6 pm Sunday, April 23.



