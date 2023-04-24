Ray Young’s “Bodies” Is a Beautifully Fluid Meditation on Human Connection

Boom Arts, Portland’s boutique performance arts presenter, put on one of their most ambitious and imaginative shows to date this past weekend, Bodies. The performance art piece, created by United Kingdom-based artist Ray Young, beautifully wove fluid motifs of water, human connection, and climate change into a pool-based experience.

Young and Boom Arts took care to ensure access to the performance was available to audience members of all abilities by including closed captions, floating devices and reserved space in the shallow end for those who needed breaks during the 50-minute aquatic experience.

Through profound conversation on how vital water is to both our world and individual selves, the performance allowed audiences to hold a sacred space and reverence for water while also diving deep into the joviality and light of child-like play in a pool.

While the group performance was a one-weekend event, those who are interested in experiencing Ray Young’s work can purchase the at-home version of Bodies and Young’s Thirst Trap until the end of April.

