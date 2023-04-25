The 2023 Pokémon Regional Championships Are Coming to Portland

To this day, a Caterpie may change Into a Butterfree, but the heart that beats inside remains the same (look it up, Pokémon agnostics). Something else that never changes: the ever-strong bond between Portland and the Poké-verse.

From May 5 to 7, the 2023 Pokémon Regional Championships will be held at the Oregon Convention Center. There, Pokémon Trading Card Game and video game players from throughout the region will compete for up to $65,000 in scholarships and prizes.

Players will always battle each other for the title of Pokémon Regional Champion, and championship points that count toward a potential invite to the 2023 Pokémon World Championships. While spectator passes are sold out, registration for players is still open (and more spectator spots may become open).

Oregon’s love of Pokémon has been a long, well-documented romance, from our obsession with Pokémon Go to Vincent Greene-Hite’s crochet Pokémon creations. Heck, the Unipiper once dressed as Charmander (the orange reptilian dude) and played the Pokémon theme song.

More information about the championship games is available via Team NW.