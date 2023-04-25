What to Do In Portland (April 26-May 2, 2023)

LISTEN: Aan Remembers Reese Lawhon at the Mississippi

Local psychedelic hard-pop group Aan will use this special set to pay tribute to Portland musician-artist and their former bassist Reese Lawhon, the Radio Cab driver who was stabbed to death on the job on Easter Sunday. Lawhon stopped playing regularly with the group several years ago, but he sang for their latest record, scheduled for release later this year. Show proceeds will go to organizations providing services to those struggling with mental health issues. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 8 pm Wednesday, April 26. $15. 21+.

WATCH: No Man’s Land Film Festival

You can think of No Man’s Land like a much more diverse version of Reel Rock; the sports go beyond cliff scaling, and the athletes are all women, nonbinary or transgender men. The Sports Bra—billed as the first and only bar that exclusively shows women’s sports—is a natural fit to host this Denver-based film festival’s Portland stop. Ten shorts screen in all, covering topics ranging from increasing representation in mountain biking to the formation of a trans running league to combat hateful legislation. The Sports Bra, 2512 NE Broadway, 503-327-8401, eventbrite.com. 8 pm Wednesday-Thursday, April 26-27. Free.

LISTEN: Live Wire With Luke Burbank!

Live Wire Radio has a reputation for booking stellar guest lineups, but the program’s upcoming episode is packed with top talent—some even boast local ties. The panel on April 27 includes acclaimed author Timothy Egan; award-winning poet José Olivarez; multi-instrumentalist Jenny Conlee, who’s best known for her time as a member of the Portland-born Decemberists; and standup comic Mohanad Elshieky, who was voted one of WW’s Funniest Five in 2018. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, 971-501-7722, thereser.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, April 27. $25-$35.

GO: The One Motorcycle Show

That roar you hear isn’t a sign of inclement weather on the horizon; rather it’s the growl of more than 300 specialty bikes gearing up for another edition of the world’s largest custom motorcycle show. Stunts galore will be performed on all sorts of wheeled vehicles—from vintage Harleys to BMXs to skateboards. But the multiday event’s biggest draw tends to be the massive collection of motorcycles built by enthusiasts from across the globe. Joining the choir of revved-up engines will be a lineup of 12 bands representing a variety of genres. And you can take a break from bike browsing at the Easy Rider Saloon and get your boots shined at the Danner booth, so wear your finest kicks. Zidell Yards Barge Building, 3121 S Moody Ave., 503-228-8691, the1moto.com. 9 am-10 pm Friday-Saturday and 9 am-3 pm Sunday, April 28-30. $14-$125.

GO: Gathering of the Guilds and 40th Annual Ceramic Showcase

The Oregon Potters Association’s Ceramic Showcase and the Gathering of the Guilds have teamed up to host one of the largest art shows in the Pacific Northwest. More than 500 crafters working with metals, glass, wood, beads, fibers and clays will exhibit their wares. You can also expect three days’ worth of demonstrations—and while not as high octane as those at the motorcycle show, watching knitters, weavers and calligraphers may have its own soothing value. Oregon Convention Center, Hall A, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 800-791-2250, gatheringoftheguilds.com. 10 am-7 pm Friday, 10 am-6 pm Saturday, 10 am-4 pm Sunday, April 28-30. Free.

LISTEN: Nattali Rize With Minori

This Australian-born, Jamaican-based artist has been blazing a trail of innovation and conscious messaging for years. Her nationwide Liberate Tour, which kicked off earlier this month, swings through Portland this week. Come hear why Rolling Stone said she has “one of the nation’s most refreshing voices,” and NPR praised her music as “infectious.” The show will feature an opening set straight from Jamaica: Minori, who sang with Rize on the 2021 single “Fire Burning,” combines reggae, hip-hop and dancehall music. The Jack London Revue, 529 SW 4th Ave., 866-777-8932, jacklondonrevue.com. 8 pm Friday, April 28. $20. 21+.

LAUGH: Aces Wild

What better way to kick off the opening of The Siren’s new North Portland location than with a veteran sketch duo? Shelley McLendon and Michael Fetters have been performing together as The Aces since 2010. Aces Wild is their 11th original show, which promises a lot of physical comedy and even some playacting as animals. Consider our interest piqued. The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., sirentheater.com. 8 pm Friday-Saturday, through May 13. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

DANCE: Prom Through the Ages

Now through June, there’s a good chance you’ll spot formally attired teenagers on their way to prom. But why let the kids have all the fun? Kimpton Hotel Vintage is hosting an adult version of the dance, which of course has a theme as all proms do: “Through the Ages.” Come clothed in suits or dresses from your favorite decade and dance the night away to music spun by a live DJ. Bonus: Tickets include complimentary wine and beer—an upgrade from the Boone’s Farm and malt liquor you probably chugged at the prom after-party during your adolescence. Kimpton Hotel Vintage Bacchus Bar, 422 NW Broadway, 855-475-7433, eventbrite.com. 7 pm Saturday, April 29. $65-$110. 21+.

GO: Clinton St. Quarterly Archive Launch

Clinton St. Quarterly is a very Old Portland publication that could have slipped into oblivion were it not for the work of the archivists at Portland State University. The counterculture magazine, which blended politics, culture and art, was published four times a year between 1979 and 1989. Its pages saw the work of Northwest authors like Katherine Dunn and Sallie Tisdale as well as cartoonist and late WW contributor John Callahan. All 73 issues are now accessible at PSU’s library. Portland State University Millar Library, Room 160, 1875 SW Park Ave., library.pdx.edu. 2 pm Tuesday, May 2. Free.

WATCH: Now I Know Why You’re Afraid

The A/V Geeks are devoting an entire evening of screentime to educational films that traumatized countless baby boomer and Gen X kids, in honor of Portland film archivist Dennis Nyback, who died last October. The lineup includes 1951′s Duck and Cover, an Office of Civil Defense project that had schoolchildren constantly questioning when the Russians were going to drop the big one; 1971′s Death Zones, which demonstrated the hazards of loitering instead of going directly home after disembarking from the school bus; and the truly bizarre Toothache of a Clown (1972), whose mission was either to scare kids away from the dentist or circuses. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Tuesday, May 2. $8.