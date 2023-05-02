What to Do in Portland (May 3-9, 2023)

WATCH: White Bird Presents: MOMIX

White Bird is closing its landmark 25th season with the internationally renowned dance company MOMIX, known for its astounding inventiveness and physical beauty. This talented company of highly technical performers will take the audience down the rabbit hole in a performance of Alice, artistic director Moses Pendleton’s latest creation, a stunningly unique take on the Lewis Carroll Wonderland classic. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-245-1600, whitebird.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, May 3. $32-$75.

WATCH: Come From Away

Broadway in Portland also wraps up its 2022-23 season, with this provocative, Tony Award-winning musical about a somber topic that wouldn’t seem well suited for spirited song and dance: the aftermath of 9/11. Come From Away was inspired by the true story of 38 jetliners, carrying approximately 7,000 passengers, that were ordered to land at Gander International Airport in Newfoundland following the 2001 terrorist attacks. The characters are inspired by actual Canadian citizens who not only came to the aid of the stranded travelers, but embraced those strangers and invited them into their homes during a frighteningly mind-numbing period. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland.broadway.com. 7:30 Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday, 1 and 6:30 pm Sunday, May 3-7. $34.75-$139.75.

DRINK: May the 4th Dual Party

It’s the day Star Wars superfans look forward to all year to don their freshly dry-cleaned Jedi robes: May 4. Joining the themed celebrations this year are Binary Brewing and Loyal Legion’s Beaverton beer hall. Since the two businesses are just blocks from each other, they’re teaming up and hosting a Dual Party that will include commemorative T-shirts, discounts to anyone dressed in costume, and a special sticker for visitors of both events that can be honorably worn like a physical Untappd badge. Don’t forget to try R2D Brew (get it?!) made by Loyal Legion beer manager Herb Apon and Roger Wood, Binary’s head brewer and co-founder. It was appropriately hopped with Galaxies, presumably harvested from one located far, far away. Binary Brewing, 12345 SW Broadway, Beaverton, 503-336-0554, binarybrewing.co. Loyal Legion, 4500 SW Watson St., Beaverton, 503-372-5352, loyallegionbeerhall.com/beaverton. All day Thursday, May 4.

EAT: Tournant Flower Moon Dinner

Known for their live-fire cooking, the founders of Tournant keep their feasts constantly flickering by changing locations each time. Chefs Mona Johnson and Jaret Foster kick off their latest series of itinerant dinners—all named after the seasonal moons—with Westward Whiskey at Dundee’s version of a Lake Cuomo mansion, Del Mar Villa. The evening begins with oysters as well as craft cocktails and single-malt whiskey tastings at a welcome reception. A long-table dinner, inspired by Johnson and Foster’s travels in Mexico, will be served in the ballroom, and each course comes with a glass of Brick House Vineyards wine. Del Mar Villa, 22111 Riverwood Road, Dundee, tournantpdx.com/tournant-events. 6 pm Friday, May 6. $295 (includes service fee).

LAUGH: Heather McMahan – The Comeback Tour

Based on the name of Heather McMahan’s debut show, The Farewell Tour, the standup comic either expected success so momentous she could call it a career, or instant failure that would push her out of the biz. Fortunately for fans of the Instagram storyteller, neither happened and she’s back on the road with The Comeback Tour. McMahan will bring her wit and Southern charm to Portland for just one night, so don’t miss your chance to witness why her brand of humor earned her a spot in Variety’s 2022 Comedy Impact Report. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 8 pm Friday, May 5. $42.14-$95.14.

PLAY: 2023 Pokémon Regional Championships

Some things never change, and that includes the ever-strong bond between Portland and the Poké-verse. It only makes sense, then, that our fair city is hosting the 2023 Pokémon Regional Championships, where $65,000 in scholarships and prizes is up for grabs. Players will battle it out for valuable points that count toward a potential invite to this year’s World Championships, so expect all the tension and action of a major sporting event because that’s exactly what it is to local fans. Oregon Convention Center Exhibit Hall C, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 800-791-2250, teamnw.net. Noon Friday, 8:30 am Saturday, 7:30 am Sunday, May 5-7. Spectator passes sold out. $70 to register for competition.

GO: Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

After a three-year absence, the city’s waterfront festival season officially kicks off with the Portland Cinco de Mayo Fiesta. This bilingual three-day celebration, hosted by the Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association, is the state’s largest multicultural festival. You can expect performances by internationally acclaimed Mariachi Ciudad de Guadalajara and Oregon’s own Ballet Folklórico México en la Piel. Ten local mariachi students will also appear onstage with Mariachi Ciudad on Saturday night. And it wouldn’t be a Waterfront Park festival without food booths and a Ferris wheel, so enjoy a progressive dinner by sampling dishes made by more than 30 vendors serving classic Mexican food and a Family Fun Carnival with plenty of rides (though maybe enjoy those in the reverse order). Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, 503-823-7529, cincodemayoportland.com. 10 am-11 pm Friday and Sunday, 11 am-11 pm Saturday, May 5-7. $8-$25.

DRINK: Kentucky Derby Party

It’s derby time, so dust off your obnoxiously large hats and seersucker suits for the Satellite Tavern’s second annual party centered on the so-called most exciting two minutes in sports. Concerned about the dubious ethics of horse racing? You can attend the event for the sole purpose of supporting the Big Yard Foundation since a portion of the admission fees goes to the organization that supports education programs for underprivileged youth. Or you can lean into Kentucky Derby fripperies by entering the contest for best dressed while downing mint juleps and rooting for the long shot. Satellite Tavern, 5101 N Interstate Ave., 503-841-6176, satellitetavern.com. 11 am-5 pm Saturday, May 6. $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

DRINK & EAT: Portland Tacos & Margs Crawl

Oddly enough, only a couple of the stops on this Bar Crawl Nation Cinco de Mayo-themed event regularly serve Mexican fare. But for at least one drunken afternoon you can order tacos and margaritas from places like Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub, Shanghai Tunnel Bar, and The Big Legrowlski. Make sure your phone is charged since you’ll use a special app to check in at each venue, then get to day drinking. Starts at Rialto Poolroom, 529 SW 4th Ave., 503-228-7605, barcrawlnation.com/events/portland-tacos-margs. 2-7 pm Saturday, May 6. $24.99 general admission, $54.99 VIP. 21+.

GO: In Bloom Spring Gala

This event benefits kids, but it’s designed for adults. The flower-themed gala at Revolution Hall’s Show Bar features live music by Kris DeeLane & The Hurt, great food and drinks, and a live auction with items up for bid from local purveyors like Son of Man Basque-style cidery, Upright Brewing, and Portlandia Vintners (organizers must know booze is the way to Portland Public Schools parents’ wallets). Funds raised at the event will support staffing levels at Southeast’s Sunnyside Environmental School. Revolution Hall Show Bar and Patio, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 5:30-9 pm Saturday, May 6. $25-$100.

WATCH: Bubble & Squeeze

The duo you need to uplift your spirits after a challenging few years takes the stage this weekend at the Clinton. The Amazing Bubble Man and accordion diva Jet Black Pearl come together for a one-of-a-kind show with bubble magic, psychedelic video projections, and wacky tunes. And, no, this isn’t geared for toddlers, so leave the kids (under age 16) at home. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Saturday, May 6. $15. 16+.

LISTEN: Devin the Dude

“The Dude” is coming to Portland! Not the one who rocks a bathrobe while swilling white Russians, but the legendary hip-hop artist who has helped shape the genre, beginning in 1998 with his debut solo album, The Dude. After more than two decades, Devin the Dude has remained relevant thanks to his smooth delivery, introspective lyricism and banger productions. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 8 pm Sunday, May 7. $20 general admission, $50 meet-and-greet package. 21+.