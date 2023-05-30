What to Do in Portland (May 31-June 6, 2023)

GO: The Sounds of Afrolitical Movement

It’s time for a revolution! The Sounds of Afrolitical Movement is a stunning show that will take you on a journey through the music and dance of the African diaspora. This new multimedia presentation, inspired by Black creativity, joy and political power, is made up of five different experiences—each held on a different day—in which you’ll witness expressions of resistance and liberation. Audience participation is a part of every show and varies, so you could find yourself singing songs about baptism and rebirth, meditating while doing Child’s Pose, or dancing in a second line parade through the King neighborhood. Portland Playhouse, 602 NE Prescott St., 503-488-5822, portlandplayhouse.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, through June 18. $5-$55.50. 21+ suggested on Saturday.

GO: Pedalpalooza Bike Summer Kickoff Ride

Enjoy cycling in large groups but prefer to keep your clothes on? Unlike Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride, Pedalpalooza not only asks that cyclists remain appropriately attired, but also encourages attendees to don costumes and dress their bikes up to show off their style. Held since 2004, this mobile festival runs all summer long, which means there are hundreds of rides to choose from. Get the season started with this event: Volunteers will sell Pedalpalooza merch from 5:30 to 6:15 pm before cyclists depart for an hourlong, family-friendly excursion. Alberta Park, 1905 NE Killingsworth St., pedalpalooza.org, 5:30 pm Thursday, June 1. Free.

LAUGH: One Night Stand With Samantha Ruddy

If you love comedy that is witty and relatable, you need to check out Samantha Ruddy. The talented comic, who’s been performing since she was 14, brings a lighthearted style of joke telling to the stage, which can be incredibly refreshing after a rough three years. Her work caught the attention of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon—she’s appeared on both of their late-night talk shows. If Ruddy’s name isn’t on your radar, that could be because her debut album, Logging Out, came out in March 2020—yup, at the exact same time the world was shutting down. NPR named it one of the best comedy albums of that year, but we understand if you didn’t have time to listen. Now that we can laugh safely together in person, go check her out live. The Juicebox Theater in The Pickle Factory, 866 N Columbia Blvd., juicebox.life. 7 pm Thursday, June 1. $15-$45. 18+ recommended.

WATCH: The Full Monty

This stage adaptation of the hit 1997 film is one of those wonderful comedies that has the ability to make you laugh, cry and cheer. Centered on a down-on-their-luck group of men—four of them recently unemployed steelworkers—”the full monty” refers to their willingness to do everything needed to get by. In this case, that means creating a striptease act where they end up baring it all. The catchy score by Terrence McNally and David Yazbek will have you rooting for these lovable misfits as they face their fears and reveal their true selves, especially during the final number. Dolores Winningstad Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, June 2-25. $30-$50.

WATCH: Road House the Play

The name is Dalton…and he’s back! This hilarious spoof of the greatest film ever made about philosophy, the subtleties of bar management, romance, rural politics, and karate in the 1980s, features some of the most talented comedians in Portland. Come watch their take on Road House’s tale about a bouncer with heart who is also willing to rip your throat out. You don’t want to miss this one, because while “pain don’t hurt” in Dalton’s world, regret, unfortunately, does. The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., sirentheater.com. 8 pm Friday-Saturday, through June 17. $22 in advance, $30 at the door.

DRINK: CJ McCollum Meet-and-Greet

CJ McCollum may have been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, but he still has roots in Oregon—quite literally. The 31-year-old shooting guard purchased a 318-acre vineyard in the Yamhill-Carlton American Viticultural Area in 2021—just one year after he launched his own label. This Saturday, taste your way through a variety of McCollum Heritage 91 bottles—including the 2022 rosé, the 2020 chardonnay, and the 2021 pinot noir—and then meet the man behind those wines. Attendees can also get a signed copy of the new Oregon Wine + Food: The Cookbook, which features one of the basketball star’s recipe-wine collaborations. There are no tickets, but three bottles of McCollum Heritage 91 must be purchased in advance. Adelsheim Vineyard, 16800 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, 503-538-3652, eventbrite.com. 2-3:30 pm and 3:30-5 pm Saturday, June 3.

LISTEN: The 17th Annual Dolly Parton Hoot Night

Some of Portland’s finest musicians will pay tribute to the Queen of Country Music and one of the greatest songwriters of all time at this fundraising event. A portion of the proceeds of Dolly Parton Hoot Night go to the Willamina Public Library, which is part of the singer’s Imagination Library program that provides free books to children. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to celebrate Parton’s charitable legacy and sing along to her greatest hits. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 8 pm Saturday, June 3. $22.

DANCE: Rare Kandi – A Pokémon-Themed Rave

If you’re still playing Pokémon Go after all these years, then we’ve got a party for you. Electronic music event production company Red Cube is throwing a rave centered on those adorable Japanese mini monsters. In addition to the dancing, there will be a costume contest with a $300 cash prize (so put in some effort), a booster card pack giveaway every day leading up to the event, and themed activities—we envision a bizarre hybrid of glowsticking and Pokémon roleplaying. Heads up: There’s a secret headliner on the schedule, who is undoubtedly going to show up in a furry-style Pokémon suit. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm Saturday, June 3. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. 21+.