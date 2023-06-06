A Memorial for Portland Theater Legend Michael Griggs Will Take Place on June 19

When Michael Griggs died in January at age 76, the Portland theater community lost one of its greatest leaders (throughout his career, he served as theater director, teacher and administrator).

On Monday, June 19, Portland will be able to celebrate Griggs’ life at a memorial to be held at 7 pm in Portland State University’s Lincoln Hall Recital Hall. Those who attend will have the option to either participate in person or via Zoom.

In addition, rather than bringing flowers, attendees are encouraged to donate to charitable causes (Griggs was known for his philanthropic generosity). Suggestions include contributing to The Actors Conservatory Michael Griggs Scholarship Fund or buying a tree in Griggs’ name at the DragonflyHill Desert Farm in California’s Coachella Valley.

Griggs first came to Portland in 1985, when he took over as artistic director of the New Rose Theatre. He also founded and ran an international performance festival at Portland State, served as executive director of Portland Taiko, taught at The Actors Conservatory, and directed independent productions at the Fertile Ground Festival and beyond.

In the wake of Griggs’ death, Bob Hicks, executive editor of Oregon ArtsWatch, described Griggs as a brilliant artist and a steadfast friend.

“He was an extraordinary man: quiet, perhaps, but deep, and widely read, with a fine intellect, a gentle and well-tuned sense of humor, and a kind of fierce generosity of spirit: He would do what needed to be done, and what should be done,” Hicks wrote. He added that Griggs “faced his physical challenges, many of them brought on by diabetes, with bravery and determination.”

Griggs died Jan. 24. “The past several months had been difficult for him health-wise: in hospitals, skilled-nursing facilities, and most recently a respite care facility,” Michael’s brother Andy wrote on Facebook.

Among Griggs’ final contributions to the Portland theater scene was a production of E.M. Lewis’ Song of Extinction at Twilight Theater Company, which he co-directed with Kathleen Worley.

“He was kind and generous, and brought a wealth of experience to every conversation about the theater,” Lewis wrote in a Facebook post. “He will be missed.”