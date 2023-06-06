What to Do in Portland (June 7-13, 2023)

LISTEN: John Vaillant in Conversation With Michelle Nijhuis

Evidence of warmer temperatures combined with a tinder-dry environment leading to a longer and more volatile fire season is all around us. One only needs to survey the recovering burn scars from Lincoln County along the coast to the Santiam Canyon all the way down to Central and Southern Oregon to know how destructive these conflagrations have become. Which means author-journalist John Vaillant’s latest book hits shelves at a crucial moment as the climate clock is ticking and residents up and down the West Coast brace themselves for what could be another fiery summer. Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World focuses on Fort McMurray, the northern Canadian oil hub, which was devastated by a massive blaze in 2016. This is a must-read for anyone who cares about the future of our planet and an amazing opportunity to hear Vaillant talk about potential solutions to the growing fire danger. Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323, powells.com. 7 pm Wednesday, June 7. Free. $32.50 for a pre-signed edition of Fire Weather.

EAT: ilani BBQ Fest

KFC may have originated the “finger-lickin’ good” catchphrase, but at least once a year the motto is also true of ilani Casino Resort. The Ridgefield, Wash., gaming palace is bringing back its popular BBQ Fest along with another solid roster of Food Network chefs: Michael Symon, Jet Tila, Rocco DiSpirito, Kevin Bludso, Christina Fitzgerald, Damaris Phillips, Rasheed Philips and Aaron May. There are multiple sessions throughout the four-day event, including a Party With the Pitmasters dinner, a brunch featuring grilled bites, sparkling wine and bloody marys, cooking demos on the parking lot roof (don’t worry, it’s shaded), and—new this year—a food-focused poolside bash. ilani Casino Resort, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield, Wash., 877-464-5264, ilaniresort.com/ilani-bbqfest.html. Multiple times Thursday-Sunday, June 8-11. $44-$95.

WATCH: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Portland Center Stage artistic director Marissa Wolf has created a vibrant and inclusive version of this Shakespeare classic to end the company’s 2022-23 season. A Midsummer Night’s Dream features a cast of all Portland artists who’ve starred in past productions like Tick, Tick… Boom!, Macbeth and Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles. It’s the perfect play to send patrons off into the summer since the plot focuses on escaping the oppressions of the city by romping freely through an enchanted forest. Portland Center Stage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, 2 pm select Thursdays, through July 2. $24-$93.

WATCH: How to Make an American Son

If you’re craving an experience that’ll make you laugh, cry and think, look no further than How to Make an American Son by christopher oscar peña. It’s a heartfelt story of a father and son who struggle to find their place in America. You’ll follow the story of Mando, a hardworking immigrant who seeks acceptance from his wealthy clients, while his rebellious teenage son wants to fit in with his American peers. Along the way, they discover what it means to be themselves in this touching love letter to peña’s father and a tribute to all the fathers and sons who share this journey. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Ave., 503-242-0080, profiletheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, June 8-25. $15-$45.

DRINK: The Bloody Mary Festival

The ultimate brunch experience awaits at The Bloody Mary Festival, where you can sample the best and most creative tomato juice-based concoctions made by local bars, restaurants and makers of bottled mixes. Once you’ve sampled them all (or as many as physically possible during your time slot), vote for your favorite—whoever gets the most attendee support is honored with the People’s Choice Award. A panel of industry judges will also bestow the title of Best Bloody Mary in Portland to one competitor. If you’re still hungry at the event, even after eating all of the over-the-top embellishments that come with your bloody marys, additional food vendors will be on hand along with other beverage purveyors. The Redd on Salmon, 831 SE Salmon St., 503-227-6225, eventbrite.com. 10:30 am-1:30 pm and 3-6 pm VIP sessions, 11:15 am-3 pm and 3:45-6 pm general admission sessions Saturday, June 10. $54.50 general admission, $69.96 VIP.

GO: Steelport’s Third Annual Pre-Father’s Day Artisan Market

Let’s face it: Your dad tried homebrewing with that kit you bought him a few Father’s Days ago, and now it’s collecting cobwebs in the garage. Grilling utensils? This would be, like, set No. 4. And don’t even consider going the tie route. If you’re still hunting for a unique gift, head to this Steelport factory marketplace pop-up. Portland’s premier maker of high-quality culinary knives, handcrafted with care and precision, will have plenty of cutlery on display alongside wares from more than 15 other vendors. Artist Rebecca Nguyen (Line & Wave) is also scheduled to provide free custom sheath engravings. Steelport Knife Co. Production Facility, 3602 NE Sandy Blvd., Suite B, 503-498-8132, steelportknife.com/events/3rd-annual-pre-fathers-day-artisan-market. 1-4 pm Saturday, June 10. Free.

DRINK: Wellspent Market Presents: An Evening With Drink This Wine

Chef and bestselling author Molly Baz can now add wine-label partner to her résumé after teaming up with Oregon’s own Andy Young of Marigny Wines to launch Drink This Wine. The low-intervention line was specifically designed to partner with food. You can sample some of those bottles alongside expertly prepared fare from Cafe Olli, Chelo, and Lovely’s Fifty Fifty at this Wellspent Market-hosted event. Both Baz and Young will attend. Wellspent Market, 935 NE Couch St., 503-987-0828, wellspentmarket.com. 4-8 pm Saturday, June 10. Free.

LISTEN: East County Community Orchestra Summer Concert

Get ready for a delightful evening powered by some amazing music at this free summer concert. The East County Community Orchestra will play a wide range of compositions—from “The Dam Busters March” from the 1955 war movie of the same name to songs from Fiddler on the Roof. Howard F. Horner Performing Arts Center, 1400 SE 130th Ave., eccoorchestra.org. 3 pm Sunday, June 11. Free.