What to Do in Portland (June 28-July 4, 2023)

WATCH: Drunk Herstory

Have a blast revisiting the past with a lineup of Portland’s most intoxicated drag performers. Shandi Evans and Dahlia Hearts host this sketch performance that tells the stories (albeit sloppily) of the LGBTQ+ community. Consider Drunk Herstory a primer on all of the events that were omitted from your high school curriculum—from the Stonewall riots to the AIDS crisis to the drag ball subculture that originated in New York City. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 7 pm Thursday, June 29. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. 18+.

WATCH: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

While most local theater companies take the summer off, Tigard’s Broadway Rose makes sure playgoers have a darkened theater to duck into for some live entertainment when the heat becomes unbearable. Its midsummer show is this Andrew Lloyd Webber classic, which follows Joseph and his colorful coat as he journeys through ancient Egypt, using his gift of dream interpretation to rise through the ranks of slave to the pharaoh’s right-hand man. Deb Fennell Auditorium, 9000 SW Durham Road, Tigard, 503-620-5262, broadwayrose.org. 7:30 pm Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, June 29-July 23. $20-$54.

LISTEN: Salute 2 Soul

Fans of soul music won’t want to miss Portland’s own Ronnie Wright bringing his stirring singer-songwriter talents to the stage with vocal phenom Alonzo Chadwick of Zoulful Music and hip-hop artist Vursatyl. This is a rare opportunity to listen to the trio blend soul, funk, R&B and gospel, which will bring Alberta Abbey’s salute to Black Music Month to a close. Bonus: VIP tickets include a dinner of Creole-Cajun barbecue. Alberta Abbey, 126 NE Alberta St., albertaabbey.org. 8:30-11:30 pm Friday, June 30. $25 general admission, $30 reserve, $50 VIP with dinner.

DANCE: Bollywood Disco Party

No one genre of music defined Bollywood films throughout the years—soundtracks tended to shift with whatever was popular as the eras evolved. For a moment, that included disco. If you’re an unapologetic fan of four-on-the-floor beats, then put on your metallic flared jumpsuit, sequined-embroidered sari or both for this themed dance night at the Crystal Ballroom hosted by DJ Prashant. Featured performers include duo Izohnny, known as the “Goliaths of Glam,” and the Jai Ho! troupe. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm Friday, June 30. $12 group tickets, $16 individual in advance, $20 at the door. 21+.

GO: Women’s Soccer Book Signing

In advance of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, soccer fans can meet some former players in person at two book-signing events held at The Sports Bra and Fanladen, the Rose City Riveters and Timbers Army headquarters. Gwendolyn Oxenham, Susie Petruccelli and Kelcey Ervick all played Division I college soccer and have since become authors—two of them have published books recounting their time on the pitch while the third examined the history of the sport. Powell’s will provide copies for purchase and signing at both venues. The Sports Bra, 2512 NE Broadway, 503-327-8401, thesportsbrapdx.com. 2-4 pm Friday, June 30. Fanladen, 1633 SW Alder St., 107ist.org. 5-6:30 pm Saturday, July 1.

DRINK: Portland Craft Beer Festival

Not all big beer fests are dead. The Portland Craft Beer Festival returns to The Fields Park during its typical pre-July 4 weekend slot. And perhaps that’s what makes it so popular during a time when would-be attendees seem to be giving up on other large-scale events: The outer Pearl District greenspace has a picturesque view of the Fremont Bridge over the Willamette, and this is a chill entertainment option for folks who stick around town during Independence Day and want to avoid the hoards at the Waterfront Blues Festival. You can expect a lineup of flagships, seasonals and one-offs, as well as food trucks and local snack vendors. As always, Friday and Saturday are for the 21-and-older crowd, but Sunday is Family Day, which includes a Children’s Market and an appearance by the Voodoo Doughnut truck. The Fields Park, 1099 NW Overton St., portlandcraftbeerfestival.com. Noon-10 pm Friday-Saturday and noon-6 pm Sunday, June 30-July 2. $35.70. 21+ Friday-Saturday.

LISTEN: Waterfront Blues Festival 2023

Portland’s longest-running music event returns to Tom McCall Waterfront Park, packing the space with four stages and thousands of people during the first four days of July. This year’s Blues Festival headliners include the likes of Buddy Guy, The Mavericks, Los Lonely Boys and Shemekia Copeland, along with more than 100 other artists. New this year, organizers have partnered with Knot Springs, which will kick off each day with Wellness on the Waterfront. Sessions include everything from cardio dance to yoga to meditation with movement. And if you’d prefer to steer clear of the crowds in the park, hop aboard one of the Portland Spirit’s Blues Cruises. The whole thing culminates with a fireworks show set to a soundtrack of blues, soul and funk. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, 800-323-0634, waterfrontbluesfest.com. 11 am-10:30 pm Friday-Tuesday, July 1-4. $50-$1,400.

LISTEN: Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour will, sadly, not be stopping in Portland. The next best thing to seeing the singer in person, however, might just be this candlelight concert, featuring the Listeso String Quartet. You’ll hear a variety of songs, from “Love on Top” to “Halo” to “Single Ladies” as well as collaborations with her hubby Jay Z and Destiny’s Child classics. Dozens of flickering wicks will create a warm and intimate atmosphere that Queen Bey would most certainly approve of. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 6:30 and 9 pm Saturday July 1. $40-$60.